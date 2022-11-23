Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 12 Ever Happen? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Walking Dead has finally hung up its katana and closed one chapter of the saga with the series finale. After years of dominating television and giving us some iconic comic book moments, it’s all over. Well, at least the main show is finally over, and the spinoffs (including Fear the Walking Dead) are left to shine. Mostly everyone survived and got their own happy (as happy as that world can be) endings. We even got to see Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) make surprise appearances at the end. Still, the main question on some people’s minds (stubbornness is exhausting, isn’t it?) is whether or not we’ll ever get a season 12.

It’s not unheard of for a series to claim their show is over and then come back with another season, which is why I’m here to answer this burning question that rivals the Walker virus in its persistence.

Will The Walking Dead return for season 12?

The quick answer to this question is: nope. This season was the longest in The Walking Dead history for a reason. Imagine wrapping up everyone’s story in 16 episodes and having everything feel rushed. Therefore, it was decided that this final season would be separated into three parts and conclude with 24 episodes. From the marketing and the confirmations from the cast and everyone involved, it’s safe to say this is the end of The Walking Dead.

Since AMC wants to really milk this franchise dry, we are getting spinoffs for various characters, and a new season of Fear the Walking Dead is coming. The spinoffs mean that not everyone’s story is complete. Daryl (Norman Reedus) will somehow end up out of the country, Rick and Michonne will reunite, and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are traveling to New York for some reason. Otherwise? That’s a wrap for the main series.

