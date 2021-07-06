Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Official Trailer Promises More Shadyside Horror

We’re returning to the world of R.L. Stine in Fear Street Part 2: 1978. And while part one of Netflix’s horror series might’ve been a nostalgia-filled slasher straight out of the ’90s, part two is set to bring ’70s summer camp horror to the forefront as a means of figuring out what is going on. So far, we know that Shadyside and Sunnyvale are as different as can be, one cursed with death and mayhem while the other lives in prosperity. And it’s all due to a curse laid down by a vengeful witch that can hold a grudge like no one I’ve seen before.

In Fear Street Part 2: 1978 we’re introduced to a pair of sisters in a recounting of what happened as a means of saving Sam from Fear Street Part 1: 1994. Ziggy Berman is played by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, and Cindy Berman is played by Dynasty‘s Emily Rudd. Together with other campers, they are trying to outrun a masked killer under the possession of the witch known as Sarah Fier. God only knows what these teens did to piss her off, but she is coming after them with all she has. And along the way, we meet younger versions of characters in Fear Street: Part 1 like C. Berman and Nick Goode.

Director Leigh Janiak told EW, “The way that the actors and I worked in that movie was different than in the ’90s.” She continued on by saying, “They live in a slightly more stylized world, they fit more traditional archetypes versus the ’90s characters.” You can see that in Ziggy, the fearless one who starts a summer romance with Nick. You see it in Cindy, the buttoned-up one who looks like she follows the rules. And you can see it in Alice, the camper played by Ryan Simpkins who is apparently the rebel and “a manic proto-punk bisexual nightmare,” according to RadioTimes.

Whatever comes next, I’m ready for more scares and the unraveling of what started this business with the witch known as Sarah Fier.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]