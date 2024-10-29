‘Fathers are voting for this man’: Donald Trump’s misogynistic rants hit TikTok, have everyone doing a double-take

It goes without saying that former President Donald Trump’s misogynistic comments should not be acceptable. To hear Trump speak about women like frat boys in locker rooms should disillusion American voters.

Nevertheless, these inflammatory comments don’t faze Trump’s staunch supporters. The 2024 presidential election polls indicate a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. On TikTok, social media users have resorted to trending the sound bite of a 2005 Trump interview overlaid with their silent yet telling reactions.

In the 2005 interview by Access Hollywood, Trump bragged about groping women and seducing a married woman. Infamously, he states in this interview, “Grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything.” This 44-second sound bite of the interview should be enough to induce discomfort, and TikTok users are showing their reactions.

One of the videos is captioned, “Fathers are voting for this man.” Below that reaction video, several TikTok users shared how their fathers would be voting for Trump. Many of them shared sadness over their struggle to reconcile differences with their fathers. They found it difficult to “get political” with their fathers because they were stubborn about their beliefs. Others who participated in the trend criticized Christians who intend to vote for Trump. Some were confused about why this clip didn’t “end” Trump’s reputation.

An empty apology

Although Trump has apologized for the 2005 interview, he hasn’t changed his misogynistic language. On his Truth Social account, Trump made sexist comments against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Vice President Kamala Harris has also been on the receiving end of Trump and his supporters macho verbiage.

Trump has smeared Harris’ character through demeaning, sexist remarks. Trump has called Harris “crazy,” “dumb as a rock,” and a “nasty woman.” In addition to name-calling, Trump reposted crude sexual comments about Harris in his Truth Social account. These amplified the lie that Harris traded sexual favors for political gain. In private, Trump allegedly called Harris a “b*tch” (denied by his spokesperson).

