Donald Trump calling Nancy Pelosi an ‘enemy from within’ is incredibly sexist, actually

Given that she and her husband were almost assassinated, Nancy Pelosi’s been through a lot. Donald Trump decided to add more to that misery pile by being sexist and calling her an “enemy from within.”

According to The Daily Beast, Trump was speaking at a women-only Georgian town hall on October 16 when he implied Pelosi and her husband, along with the rest of the Democratic party, are the “enemy from within.” Trump told Fox News, which was hosting the event, “Because they are, they’re very different, and it is the enemy from within, and they’re very dangerous. They’re Marxists and Communists and fascists.”

He later continued: “The more difficult part—the Pelosis. These people, they’re so sick and they’re so evil.”

This is not only incredibly inaccurate but also wildly sexist. Republicans have a long and painful history of directing strange yet particular attacks on women in politics, and this jab at Pelosi is no different. Instead of respecting Pelosi for climbing so far in politics as a woman, he instead fabricates conspiracy theories about her based on the same illogical reasoning he’s been coasting on since 2016.

Harris Faulkner, during her town hall with Trump, played a clip of him talking about “the enemy within” our country but edited out the part where he threatens to use the military to deal with them.



Here is the original, followed by the version Faulkner showed her audience: pic.twitter.com/qwnVxG8jwQ — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 16, 2024

Pelosi was the 52nd speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and 2019 to 2023 and is one of the most powerful and influential women in the world. As noted by Britannica, Pelosi has a pretty strong history of opposing many initiatives brought forth by Republicans, such as the Iraq War and their attempts at privatizing certain welfare systems like social security.

Pelosi and her husband were attacked by a far-right conspiracy theorist named David DePape on October 28, 2022. DePape’s motivation for this was his belief that Trump was robbed of the 2020 election via voter fraud and other “deep state” conspiracies. Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer several times, requiring extensive surgery. While both made it out alive, this event led to Pelosi’s semi-retirement from politics.

Trump’s “enemy from within” statement is extra gross because he voiced it so close to the anniversary of the day the Pelosis were attacked by one of his supporters. For some reason, he felt the need to bring down a woman of influence at an event catered specifically for women. What a strange and horrible man.

Of course, Trump is no stranger to misogyny. As we all know, he’s been accused of sexual assault by scores of women, and his ‘locker room talk’ comments are infamous for a reason. As reported by MSNBC, he’s also had Kamala Harris in his crosshairs throughout the presidential race, suggesting that Kamala isn’t mentally fit for the job and can’t do it like a “real man” can.

Hopefully, he’ll soon be gone from politics altogether. Trump’s latest target appears to be the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

