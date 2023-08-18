Everything You Need to Know About ‘Father Brown’ Season 11

Everyone’s favorite sleuthing priest returns! Father Brown has officially been renewed for an 11th season at the BBC. Set in the quaint fictional village of Kembleford, Father Brown follows the titular priest (portrayed by Mark Williams) and his many friends—most recently Mrs. Devine (Claudia Blakley) and Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood)—as they solve an alarming number of crimes and murders in their small Cotswolds town and the surrounding villages. Father Brown might just be the epitome of the cozy British murder mystery, as we here at The Mary Sue have attested previously.

If you’re as excited about the renewal of Father Brown as we are, read on to find out everything you need to know about the series’ 11th outing.

When will Father Brown season 11 release?

Father Brown season 11 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in early 2024. Filming began on location in the Cotswolds and Gloucestershire earlier this year, so no delays are currently expected. In the U.S., Father Brown is available on BritBox, and through BritBox subscriptions on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime Video. Season 11 will feature a total of 10 episodes, as most of the show’s previous seasons did as well.

Which cast members will return for Father Brown season 11?

Many, if not all, current cast members are set to return for Father Brown season 11, including Martin Williams, Claudie Blakley, and Ruby-May Martinwood. Also returning is Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Sullivan, and while his presence hasn’t yet been confirmed, we’d expect John Burton to reprise his role as Sergeant Goodfellow, too.

A few guest stars have already been announced for the upcoming season, including Doctor Who‘s seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy, as well as actors Ingrid Oliver and Ian Gelder. A season of Father Brown wouldn’t be complete without Father Brown’s “frenemy” and master thief Flambeau making an appearance, as John Light returns to the show too. Also making a surprise but welcome return to Father Brown off the back of her own spin-off series is Lorna Watson of Sister Boniface Mysteries, who will join Father Brown for yet another crime-riddled investigation.

What will Father Brown season 11 be about?

As announced by the BBC, Father Brown season 11 takes place in 1955. Father Brown and Brenda have noticed that Mrs. Devine and Chief Inspector Sullivan have grown closer since the audience last saw them. Might there be something more going on there? You’ll have to watch the show to find out.

Audiences can also expect numerous new compelling mysteries, including one at an arts and crafts fair, another at a crime writing festival, and one at a “food fayre to die for.” Brenda will also be forced to face the ghosts of her past, and Flambeau will return under mysterious circumstances with his estranged father in tow, hoping to embark on a dangerous mission. Plenty to look forward to then, when Father Brown season 11 premieres next year.

(featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]