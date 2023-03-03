Fans Are Rightfully Scared Gale is Going to Bite It In ‘Scream VI’

Surviving five movies in a slasher franchise as the final girl is an impressive feat. How many slasher franchises can say the same for their respective final girls?

The Scream franchise certainly can and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is the final girl I’m talking about. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) deserves praise, of course, but Gale doesn’t get enough despite being a survivor herself. With her being the only legacy character from the duo (no longer a trio as Dewey is unfortunately dead) in the upcoming Scream VI (2023), her survival is on the chopping block.

Scream VI (2023) is set to be the grittiest and darkest in tone out of all previous entries. Therefore we’re in for several deaths that may or may not shock us. The new generation of characters is sure to suffer one way or another—but what about Gale Weathers? Unless you’re seeing some impressive leaks (be decent and don’t spoil the damn movie for others) then it’s not an overreaction to speculate that Ghostface may kill her.

New footage/audio of Gale Weathers's phone call in this TV Spot for #ScreamVI. Again – I'm about to have a damn heart attack.https://t.co/NchBMOej2S pic.twitter.com/gmNO0oQtg4 — SCREAM with Ryan C. Showers Podcast (@ScreamWithRCS) February 23, 2023

The trailer (as well as the red band trailer) teases a tense scene between Gale and this very different Ghostface. Meanwhile, various TV spots such as the one below aren’t afraid to give us more of a taste of what’s coming for Gale. She was stabbed, shot, and chased in the previous films. Yet she always made it out of various predicaments, usually with the help of Dewey (David Arquette) or Sidney. This time around there’s no guarantee she’ll be able to power through a horrific spree of murders again. Certainly not when Ghostface isn’t afraid to be at their most aggressive.

We’re days away from finding out her fate and being nervous about it is more valid than ever. But fear not, many fans are waiting for the same thing. Therefore you’re not alone if you happen to love Gale as much as some of us Scream fans do.

(featured image: Woods Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]