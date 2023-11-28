The Fallout video game franchise began in 1997 with the release of the first game in the series. Now Amazon Prime is turning it into an action-packed TV show.

Originally, Fallout was only for computers and had that third-person camera angle that was so popular way back when. Yet the post-apocalyptic game set itself apart with its aesthetic mix of 1950s vibes and wasteland realness. Since the first game’s cult success, the series has grown to feature nine video games that can be played on computers and game systems. This includes the super-popular spin-off Fallout: New Vegas that revitalized the series in 2010. Not to mention there are also a few Fallout tabletop games.

With all that success, and legions of devoted fans, you would think there would be a television show or movie out by now. Thankfully Prime Video and Bethesda Studios came together and announced a television series based on Fallout is in the works. They have kept everything about the project closely guarded until now. Some secrets have finally started to escape the vault, so let’s go over all we know about the Fallout TV show.

When is the Fallout show release date?

In a stroke of luck, the production for Fallout wrapped in 2022 and avoided issues with the ongoing strike. A few internet hopefuls thought this might mean the series would be available on Prime Video in late 2023. At Gamescom in August, however, Bethesda released a teaser trailer confirming that the show is slated for a 2024 release. Amazon released a teaser Pip-Boy animation showing the premier date is April 12, 2024.

Fallout TV show trailer was shown at Gamescom

As stated above, a brief teaser was shown at Gamescom. Unfortunately, it is not available for the greater public to see as of yet. However, all reports have said that the graphics and attention to detail will make any Fallout fan’s dreams come true. Without giving much of the plot away, images flashed of nuclear explosions, a ghoul, and the Brotherhood of Steel in Vertibirds. There was one flash of the Brotherhood marching in the wasteland sporting the iconic Fallout power armor. We cannot wait to see more.

Who is in the Fallout TV show?

On the IMDB page, there are a slew of actors listed for the series. Yet none of them indicate a lead character for the show. The biggest names linked to it are Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Next), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones). While none of them have characters listed for their roles, it implies they will be major players. Goggins will take on the role of a ghoul. In the games, ghouls are living people who look almost like zombies because of their prolonged exposure to radiation. If anyone could survive an atomic bomb, it would be Little Baby Billy. Other members of the cast include Sarita Choudhury, Moisés Arias, and Michael Emerson.

? Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles



Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

What’s it about?

Like the game, the show will be set in what was once known as Southern California. Specifically, Vault 33 (the game begins in Vault 13) which is located in Los Angeles. The Fallout mythos states in 2077 nuclear fallout decimated the United States, which had held tight to the post-war culture of the 1950s. Many people were able to survive generations in underground fallout shelters known as vaults.

The adventure begins when a Vault Dweller must leave their home in 2161 to find some tech to keep their people alive. The Vault Dweller has no idea what awaits them in a wasteland world that is unlike the somewhat sheltered life of the vault. With the teaser trailer and location known, we can guess this means the Brotherhood of Steel, Followers of the Apocalypse, and the New Republic of California government will all play a part in the story. Besides the unstable people, Fallout also boasts radiated animals and unique creatures known as Deathclaws.

In an exclusive First Look from Vanity Fair, we learned more about the plot of this series. The story will not be based on any one game but will be part of the Fallout canon and build on the existing mythology. Purnell will play Lucy, a Vault Dweller who must leave the safety she’s always known because of some emergency. Her father, and leader of the Vault Dwellers, will be played by MacLachlan. Going into the wasteland should prove to be a bit of a culture shock for Lucy. Moten will play Maximus, a person who lived above ground his entire life and is part of the Brotherhood of Steel. Goggins’s character, named The Ghoul, is a ruthless bounty hunter who was once known as the human Cooper Howard.

How many episodes will the Fallout TV show have?

Right now the show is set for one full season on Prime. The season will have 10 episodes, hopefully with close to an hour runtime each. That’s plenty of time to enjoy a cold Nuka-Cola and an iguana-on-a-stick while you watch.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

