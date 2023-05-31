Are Actors Going on Strike, Too?

When one card drops, another will follow. The WGA writers’ strike has garnered the attention and support of countless people, including other unions, who are starting to follow their example. Most recently, SAG-AFTRA—The Screen Actors Guild & American Federation of Television and Radio Artists—will enter negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on June 7 and are calling for members to vote yes on a strike authorization to support their demands.

Per their website, and penned by Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, their letter to members goes as such:

On June 7, SAG-AFTRA will enter into negotiations with the trade association representing major studios, streamers and production companies — the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Our goal in this negotiation is to ensure our members working in film, television and streaming/new media can continue to earn a professional living with a contract that honors our contributions. We need a contract that will increase contributions to our benefit plans and protect members from erosion of income due to inflation and reduced residuals, unregulated use of generative AI, and demanding self-taped auditions. Your negotiating committee, National Board and leadership are 100% in support of entering negotiations with a strike authorization in hand. Why? Because they appreciate that timing is EVERYTHING! We simply can’t wait to start scrambling on the backend of this contract to obtain a strike authorization. It’s important to understand that voting yes to give the negotiators a strike authorization is not voting to call a strike. Voting yes on a strike authorization means that you, as the member, give the National Board the power to call a strike if the AMPTP does not agree to essential contract improvements.

SAG enters these negotiations with the AMPTP every three years, so this date has already been set for quite some time. However, in the current age we live in, with the future of entertainment so uncertain (and, quite frankly, frightening), these upcoming negotiations will be even more pressing.

What are their demands?

Regarding their demands, the guild acknowledges this uncertain future as a direct result of the hyper-digital nature of modern entertainment. Similarly to the WGA’s desire to be more involved in this evolution so their roles as writers don’t become even more deprioritized, SAG members are demanding to have more of a say in how their talents are implemented. As it is, the current standards set by the AMPTM were established 30 years ago—and much has changed since then!

By being more involved in this process of evolution, members are securing their right to more livable wages, more egalitarian models of payment, and a clearer understanding and access to equal input in regards to the rise of technology within entertainment. Specifically, this rise refers to the ever-shifting nature of streaming, and how AI factors into it all.

There is also the matter of unregulated self-taped auditions:

Self-taped auditions are unregulated and out of control: too many pages, too little time and unreasonable requirements have made self-taping auditions a massive, daily, uncompensated burden on the lives of performers. Reasonable rules and limitations, and access to other casting formats, are sorely needed to ensure fair access to work opportunities and protect performers against exploitation.

Is SAG going on strike?

Voting “yes” on a strike authorization doesn’t mean an immediate strike. It means that, if their demands are not met, workers can legally authorize a strike once their contract expires on June 30. By striking, the industry will be forced, thanks to union solidarity, to reevaluate their priorities and bargain with their workers to meet a more equal agreement. With enough “yes” votes, negotiators will be able to enter these negotiations with a strong set of tools at their disposal, including the threat of a strike. Only 75% “yes” is required for authorization, but the negotiators will have more power if the number is closer to 100%, of course.

By contrast, voting “no” gives the Powers That Be even more power to decide the value of their workers. And let’s be clear: the Powers That Be aren’t the ones entertaining us! The workers are! They are our radio personalities, our podcast producers, our journalists, our models, our musicians, and of course, our actors. They are talented people who bring us joy through their art, and they deserve to stand tall and securely for it!

SAG-AFTRA members: Vote YES to the Strike Authorization by June 5th!



Voting yes is NOT a vote to strike. It gives the board the POWER to strike if the AMPTP doesn’t agree to the essential contract improvements our members need.



We’re a union, and a union stands together! pic.twitter.com/aSdTvb23WN — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 30, 2023

Of course, there are situations in which members might feel conflicted—journalists in particular were highlighted in the SAG page’s FAQ. Obviously, there might be journalistic conflict regarding voting, which is unfortunate yet ultimately reflective of the constrictive, unfair demands of the industry. We want a “yes”! But let’s try not to jump to conclusions about those who are not in a position to do so.

Voting will officially close on June 5. We’ll continue to report on this as the story develops, but in the meantime, SAG-AFTRA members, we support you, and we wish you the best in the coming negotiations!

