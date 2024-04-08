The Fallout x Arizona Iced Tea Collab Is Finally Back in Stock

After a long hard day of navigating a post-apocalyptic wasteland, fighting horrifying radiation creatures, and searching up and down for that pesky chip to repair your vault’s water supply, there’s nothing a nuclear survivor wants more than to settle down and crack open a nice cold drink. Thankfully, the folks at Arizona are joining forces with Prime Video to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Fallout with a batch of their limited edition energy iced teas.

With a trio of flavors to choose from, unique Fallout-inspired can designs, and a punch of energy that could power a nuclear generator (not really) here’s everything you need to know about the Fallout x Arizona teas.

⚡️Energy for the End of the World⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tDY9V7Ds86 — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) March 8, 2024

What are the Fallout x Arizona Tea Flavors?

First released back in March, Fallout‘s collaboration with Arizona gives Vault-dwellers the chance to try three different energy-packed green tea flavors, inspired by the world of Fallout: Red Apple, Georgia Peach, and Pomegranate. Each flavor features a unique, limited-run can design with Fallout game art, including everyone’s favorite mascot Vault Boy, and Vault-Tec Corporation branding.

True to Fallout form, this isn’t just plain old ice tea either—all three flavors have a jolt of 234 mg of caffeine, perfect for an energy boost before a long day of exploring the wasteland.

How Much are the Fallout x Arizona Teas, And Where Can I Buy Them?

The first run of Fallout x Arizona Teas sold out quickly, but fans can rest easy knowing that Amazon and Arizona have since restocked to ensure any Vault Dwellers looking to get their hands on the limited collab can do so before Fallout premieres on Prime Video later this week.

As of right now, there is, unfortunately, only one place to buy Fallout Energy Teas: Amazon. You also can’t buy individual cans, as all three flavors are only available for purchase in 12-packs. For 12 22 oz cans, you can expect to shell out $36 (not including shipping, if you’re not an Amazon Prime Member), which is $10 more than your standard, run-of-the-mill 12-pack of Arizona Teas.

In addition to 12-packs for Red Apple, Georgia Peach, and Pomegranate, Arizona also released a variety pack featuring all three flavors, although the Amazon listing for the variety pack doesn’t include free shipping with Prime as it does for the individual flavors. There’s no word from Amazon and Arizona as to how long these limited edition cans will be available, so if you’re interested, make sure to grab yours in time for the Fallout series premiere on April 11 on Prime Video.

(featured image: Arizona Beverages)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more