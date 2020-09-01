Merch for Falcon and the Winter Soldier Has Emerged to Feed My Soul

So, no one really knows what is happening with Disney+ and Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, since production was shut down like everything else. What’s sad is that it was set to be released in August of 2020—so, you know, last month. I could have finally seen Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson take to the forefront of their own show and grow as characters, but alas, I’ll have to wait until … whenever the show is going to come out. Right now, the rumor is that it won’t be here until 2021, which means that WandaVision is either going to come out first or they’ll push it until whenever Falcon and the Winter Soldier can finish filming.

All this to say … there is now merch out in the world for the show, which both delights me and makes me incredibly sad, since we don’t know when we’ll actually get to see the show itself.

Cool to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier merch 😔 pic.twitter.com/RWcBMT83E8 — Billy (@SpinelessOyster) August 30, 2020

My first thought when I saw that gray shirt? “Oh, I will crop top the sh*t out of this.” So … clearly, I’m having a fun time.

But, as you can see in the picture, we get a first look at Sam and Bucky’s full outfits. While Sam’s seems just an updated version of the Falcon suit he had before, Bucky’s is more in line with his military look that he had for The First Avenger, which brings us to Sebastian Stan’s Instagram from just last week:

View this post on Instagram Once upon a time…in 2019. A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Aug 27, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

Bucky Barnes, in the comics, is from Indiana, and a picture of those dog tags surfaced last year that made it seem like an ode to Bucky’s comic origin was coming our way, but who really knows how much they’re going to get into it?

It’s also telling that Sam Wilson is not in anything that instantly screams “Captain America,” kind of furthering the idea that John Walker is going to come and take the title from Sam, if temporarily, since it “wasn’t Steve’s to give away.”

All this just furthers my excitement for the show. Both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are fan favorites in the sense that they’re two characters who didn’t really get that much time onscreen and yet still managed to take our interest. So, for them to get their own show that seems to have the same kind of feel as Winter Soldier? It’s exciting, to say the least.

Plus look, out of all the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the ones getting their own shows deserve it. Wanda Maximoff is the most powerful Avenger and hasn’t really had her time, Loki was constantly pushed aside for Thor’s benefit, and Sam and Bucky were side characters to whatever Steve was doing. That’s not to say there aren’t other deserving characters (Rhodey instantly comes to mind), but these three shows are bringing us characters that fans love and want to see more, and I hope it means that the Disney+ programming continues on this way.

So, with this new merch, I am overcome with both excitement and sadness—excitement over what’s to come and sadness because no one knows when we’re going to get it. Until then, I will buy both of these shirts and wear them all the live-long day.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

