‘F— you to America’: Former Trump White House lawyer flames Trump’s attorney general pick

Many are unhappy with Donald Trump’s appointment of Matt Gaetz as his attorney general. Even former Donald Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb had a few disparaging words to say.

Cobb believed that Gaetz’ appointment is a “fuck you to America.” He added that Gaetz is “unqualified academically, professionally, ethically, morally, and experientially.” Gaetz resigned from his position as congressman. In turn, it effectively ended the House Ethics Committee investigations regarding alleged sexual misconduct with a minor and illicit drug use. For his part, Gaetz denied the charges against him.

While Trump’s recent appointee picks have been contentious at best, Gaetz may be one of the most controversial among the lot. “This is a choice that is contemptuous. I think anybody who served under the justice department historically is deeply saddened by this. It diminishes the pride by which they associate themselves with the Department of Justice.” Cobb isn’t the only one opposing Gaetz’ nomination—other Republicans also think that Gaetz isn’t suitable for the job. Former U.N. Ambassador and national security adviser John Bolton thought that this appointment “must be the worst nomination for a Cabinet secretary in American history.”

Nevertheless, there are some Republicans who are neutral or supportive of Gaetz. Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, for one, thinks that Gaetz would do “a very good job” under Trump. During the campaign period, Gaetz has proudly lugged himself with Trump’s MAGA crowd. Even before that, Gaetz has been in full support of Trump’s previous administration. He also spread a conspiracy theory, which accused leftist group Antifa of leading the January 6 Capitol Attack. Notoriously, Gaetz engineered the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Simply put, Gaetz takes a radical approach against groups and people he dislikes. There’s no telling what Gaetz would do if he’s appointed as Trump’s attorney general.

