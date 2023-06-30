EXCLUSIVE: Yelena Belova Fans, Our Time Is Now With This New ‘White Widow’ Comic!

Being a fan of Yelena Belova keeps getting better and better. The younger sister of Natasha Romanoff, Yelena is also a widow and is everything that a sassy younger sister could be. And now she’s getting her very own time in the spotlight with a new comic series! First appearing in 1998, Belova quickly became a popular character for fans of Nat but she gained a new level of fame when Florence Pugh took on the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Getting her own comic storyline is just exciting evidence of how popular Yelena Belova has grown throughout the last twenty-five years. As someone who relates to Yelena Belova a lot (and she’s one of my all-time favorite Marvel characters), this comic makes me incredibly excited for the future of her character!

Called White Widow, the series is created by writer Sarah Gailey and they worked along side artist Alessandro Miracolo to bring her to life. David Marquez gave us a perfectly Yelena cover and the entire reveal is a dream come true for fans. Sometimes, you wait a long time to see a character you love get their time in the spotlight and that’s exactly what is happening with White Widow. She’s not the little sister in Nat’s shadow anymore with this series!

Writer Sarah Gailey shared their thoughts on bringing Yelena to life in her own series! “I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can’t wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!”

And it’s a beautiful cover!

The series is described as follows: “Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic antiheroes.”

Given Gailey’s history and their body of work along with Miracolo’s art, this seems like a perfect team to bring Yelena to life in her very own series for the first time! Because, come on, who doesn’t want to dive into a Yelena comic run? It seems like a perfect treat. The series is set to be released this coming November.

This feels like a long time coming for Yelena Belova. Whether it is finally because a larger audience is seeing how amazing she is or because it’s just finally time for her story. To all the little sisters out there, this one is for us! I cannot wait to read this series from Gailey and Miracolo; it’s one comic series I don’t want to miss.

