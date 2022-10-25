EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Seeking Some ‘Neighbourly Help’ in ‘Smut Peddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend’

While Smut Peddler began nearly 20 years ago (2003) as a mini-comic scene, the iconic anthology book series, Smut Peddler, launched in 2012. The promise of inclusive, women and queer-led erotic comics raised over $80,000 (a number it would double in its sequel), and the rest was history. Now there are many editions of Smut Peddlers under the banner Smut Peddler Presents, and another upcoming sex-positive project celebrating the anniversary of this book. Indie publisher Iron Circus Comics is raising money for two novels in a single crowdfunding campaign: My Monster Girlfriend and Smut Peddler X: Ten Years of Impeccable Pornoglyphics

Smut Peddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend features over a dozen comic artists from around the world and serves as the companion to My Monster Boyfriend, the first full-color anthology from the indie publisher. (As of writing this, My Monster Boyfriend is on sale!) Edited by Iron Circus Comics vet Amanda Lafrenais and Eisener award-winning editor Andrea Purcell, the anthology (like many before it) features a variety of erotic stories ranging from safe-for-work (SFW) to the complete opposite (NSFW). The Mary Sue is excited to share a sneak preview of one of the many stories inside Smut Peddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend.

“Neighbourly Help”

We’re sharing a preview of “Neighbourly Help,” written and illustrated by British artist Harriet Moulton. Much of her work involved love and lust with women 30+, and this story is certainly no different. As you might gather from the title, this story involves a sensual favor from a neighbor. Instead of a cup of sugar or a glass of milk, it’s a vampire named Val who forgot to order new blood to her new address. Luckily, a kind neighbor—you know what? I won’t spoil any more.

Heads up: This comic is NSFW.

In addition to My Monster Girlfriend (which includes the story above), this campaign features Smut Peddler X: Ten Years of Impeccable Pornoglyphics. Originally printed over ten years ago as Smut Peddler, this special edition features a new cover by one of my favorite illustrators Claire Hummel. The first-ever edition was edited by Iron Circus Comics founder C. Spike Trotman and ComicsWorthReading.com founder (and DC Comics‘ original webmaster) Johanna Draper Carlson. This new edition, with its surprises, was edited by Purcell, and features a forward by Stoya.

This project will be Iron Circus Comics’ 36th crowdfunding project and its first-ever campaign on BackerKit. Everyone who backs this project on the day of the launch (November 7) will get an exclusive pin! It’s an easy date to remember for Americans (the day before the midterm elections), but if you trek to the landing page and enter your email, you will be reminded of the campaign right as it goes live. No word on what it is, but I think it’s the Smut Peddler logo, a monster, or something that celebrates a decade of publishing.

Which are you most excited to read?

(featured images: Iron Circus Comics.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]