EXCLUSIVE: A New Clip From ‘Still Up’ Raises the Question, ‘Do Cows Attack?’

Still Up is a delightful comedy on Apple TV+ about the friendship between Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and Danny (Craig Roberts) via conversations on FaceTime. Two insomniacs who have found comfort in their late night chats, Lisa and Danny rely on each other often to get through the night—to a very disorienting degree. They have a co-dependent relationship, even though Danny will not leave his home and Lisa often finds herself in situations where she could definitely use Danny’s help.

In episode 5, titled “Veggie Veggie Bing Bong,” we still see the two separated by their devices, but this time there seems to be an important question asked of Danny: Do cows attack? The episode is described as follows: “Lisa embarks on a complicated camping trip with Veggie’s family. Danny endures an endless bathroom repair.”

The Mary Sue is lucky to debut an exclusive clip from Still Up that shows Lisa out in the wilderness still FaceTiming Danny when she doesn’t know what is out there in the woods. And who better to ask if she’s in danger than her best friend?

The show itself is an adorable take on technology and friendship, exploring Danny and Lisa’s dynamic through their devices. While Danny is beholden to his apartment, it doesn’t limit him despite his best efforts to shut everyone out of his life. We don’t know exactly where Lisa and Danny’s relationship is going, and while they’re still just “best friends,” their codependency is a lot (and she is supposed to be on a family trip with her boyfriend!).

Maybe we’ll see more of where their relationship is going, or maybe we’ll just find out whether or not cows do attack, but this clip is adorable! Still Up episode 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 6.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]