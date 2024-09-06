Ewan McGregor is set to receive this Hollywood honor, and it’s about damn time

No actor working today has a filmography quite like Ewan McGregor’s. Now, he’s finally about to receive one of the most prestigious honors in all of Hollywood: a coveted star on the Walk of Fame.

From his breakout role in Danny Boyle’s 1996 cult classic Trainspotting to whatever the hell Robots is, there’s no denying that Ewan McGregor has had a truly mind-boggling career. Odds are, McGregor has starred in at least one of your favorite movies, whether that be as the doe-eyed Christian in 2001’s Moulin Rogue or his recurring role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars saga. He’s got the range, honey. Admit it—we all cried during Christopher Robin.

McGregor’s more recent endeavors have led to some much-deserved critical success as well, with his turn on FX’s Fargo earning him a Golden Globe in 2018 and his performance as the titular fashion designer in Netflix’s Halston miniseries landing him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021. Wildly enough, McGregor has never been nominated for an Academy Award, but that’s a rant for a different day.

Until then, however, we Ewan McGregor girlies might be happy to learn that he’s set to receive a very different kind of accolade.

Ewan McGregor will finally get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

At long last, McGregor is the newest honoree to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, as announced by producer Ana Martinez on Thursday. The official statement reads:

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honour Ewan McGregor in celebration of his exceptional career and accomplishments with this dedication ceremony. His portrayal of iconic characters has left a lasting impact on fans worldwide. Star Wars fans across the world will be thrilled to see his Walk of Fame star on Hollywood’s iconic and history-laden sidewalk!”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor actor Ewan McGregor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, September 12 at 11:30 am at 6840 Hollywood Blvd. #walkoffame pic.twitter.com/or4GhW3X1j — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) September 5, 2024

McGregor’s ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 12, right next to Disney’s El Capitan Theatre (very fitting) on Hollywood Boulevard. The event will be livestreamed on the official Walk of Fame website, and is set to feature speeches from filmmaker Mike Mills (the two collabed on 2011’s Beginners) and Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen. D’awww.

Look, it’s no Oscar, but McGregor’s Walk of Fame star is more than well-deserved, and serves as a visible tribute to his decades-spanning career. I mean, what higher honor is there than having your name trampled over by an unending stream of dirty, sweaty tourists?!

