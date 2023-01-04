The ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Brings an Iconic Horror Franchise Back to Life

The time has finally come folks, the Evil Dead franchise is back and as bloody as ever. But if you’re looking for laughs, campy moments, and Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), you won’t find any of that here. And I never thought I’d say this, but Evil Dead Rise looks even scarier than 2013’s Evil Dead. Even though I love a good horror comedy and seeing Ash as a final boy, it’s a relief to get another scary Evil Dead film.

Evil Dead Rise was originally set to debut on HBO Max with no theatrical release. Thankfully, those plans changed and folks will now be able to see the new Evil Dead movie in theaters (if it’s safe to do so where you live). I’m crossing my short fingers that we get a physical release as well. But let’s get down to the nitty, gritty (and bloody) details about Evil Dead Rise.

What is it about?

Here’s the official plot of Evil Dead Rise from Warner Bros.:

“In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.”

Imagine visiting your sister and her kids, only to be thrust into literal life-or-death chaos. Aside from Army of Darkness, Evil Dead Rise is the only other entry in the franchise that isn’t primarily set in a cabin. We’ve embedded the green band trailer above, but there is a red band trailer you can watch on YouTube.

When can you watch Evil Dead Rise?

Folks can expect to check out this gory new entry in the series in theaters on April 21, 2023. A digital release date has not yet been announced.

Who’s in it?

Believe it or not, this cast is primarily from Australia or New Zealand, and the most well-known cast member is Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings). It’s cool to see some fresh faces on this list:

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie

Lily Sullivan as Beth

Gabrielle Echols

Morgan Davies

Nell Fisher

Mia Challis as Jessica

Tai Wano

Jayden Daniels

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy

Where can you watch the other Evil Dead films?

All of the movies, as well as the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, are available to rent or buy by way of your respective platform. Here’s the full list of Evil Dead films, arranged chronologically by release date, along with where you can watch them:

The Evil Dead (1981)- Available to rent or buy

Evil Dead II (1987) – Available to rent or buy

Army of Darkness (1992) – Available to rent or buy

Evil Dead (2013) – Streaming on Hulu

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018) – Streaming on Netflix

