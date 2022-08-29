Evil Dead is a different beast compared to the other horror franchises. And yet, it’s still going strong enough to give us Evil Dead Rise (2023). A film that’s apparently using buckets and buckets of fake blood. For folks who don’t already know, Bruce Campbell (who played the iconic Ash Williams) won’t star in this film—marking it as another Evil Dead entry without him. But don’t let that throw you off, because this addition sounds like it’s going to be fun. According to Warner Bros., here’s the premise:

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. – Warner Bros. Pictures

While many are looking forward to the newest film in the franchise, we’re going to have to wait longer than expected. Originally, the movie was set to release later this year (2022) on HBO Max, but the date has been pushed back. Additionally, Evil Dead Rise will not release on HBO Max, and is, instead, going to theaters, here’s why.

Change in release date & format, explained

Due to what’s going on with HBO Max at the moment, it’s not entirely surprising that the movie is being pulled from the streamer (in order to have a theatrical release). But along with the venue change, there was also a change in the release date—which has shifted from late in 2022 to April 21, 2023.

Fan reaction to the switch is mixed. On one hand, theatrical releases for horror are sometimes the best course of action. It certainly ups the scare factor to see things on the big screen, and it can be fun, especially with this particular franchise, to have a group-watching experience. On the other, though, it’s disappointing to have to wait longer for a movie we thought was just around the corner. And with the pandemic, and limited theaters playing certain films, it may not bode well for accessibility. Which is something that should be taken into consideration moving forward.

You can find more about the film here.

(featured: Rosebud Releasing Corporation)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]