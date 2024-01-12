Make no mistake, Five Nights at Freddy’s was one of the biggest movies of 2023. Critics might have snubbed the Blumhouse flick in their reviews, but FNAF fans fell in love with the cinematic adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s hit horror video game series. Speculation has since grown around FNAF 2, with the original film’s success making a sequel seem inevitable. Why wouldn’t we receive another installment in the series?

What do we know so far about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2? Here’s everything that’s been officially (and unofficially) confirmed about the film.

Yes, FNAF 2 is underway

While Blumhouse and Universal Pictures haven’t officially revealed FNAF 2, we’ve heard bits and snippets for quite some time that FNAF 2 is on the way. As recently as January 2024, Josh Hutcherson announced that the sequel’s script is in the pre-planning stage, with the team “nailing down the story” and eager “to get going as soon as possible.” So while we don’t have a teaser, sizzle reel, nor poster for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, we know that a sequel is in production — and Blumhouse wants to move on it fast.

What’s the plot for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2?

The folks at Blumhouse and Scott Cawthon Productions are asking that same question right now, brainstorming where the second film should go. According to Hutcherson, the story isn’t set in stone yet, but the FNAF team is eager to sort things out and get the cast in front of the camera once more.

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 video game could provide important insight into the second film. That game offered a series of cryptic 2D minigames that expanded on the original installment’s lore and characters, introducing us to William Afton and the wider carnage he unleashed. FNAF 2 also brought us the toy animatronics, a brand new location, and a new security guard who can wear his very own Freddy Fazbear head to avoid certain death.

Could we see these additions in a second film? We’re not sure, but it seems plausible, given FNAF fans are likely eager to see the second game’s features hit the silver screen.

When will Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 come out?

We don’t have a release date nor release window for FNAF 2, let alone an official title. Given shooting hasn’t started yet, let alone scripting, we might not see the film in theaters until 2025 at the earliest. Expect more information either with the film’s official teaser, or sometime after.

At the bare minimum, it’s plausible we’ll see FNAF 2 release in time for Halloween, just like the original film.

Who will star in FNAF 2?

It’s almost certain that Josh Hutcherson will return, given Mike Schmidt was the central character within the original FNAF film. After all, the former Hunger Games star told Variety in January that he was “dying to get back on set.” We also know Matthew Lillard will return as everyone’s favorite counselor “Steve Raglan,” given he confirmed he was signed for a three-picture FNAF deal in January 2023.

Other than that, we have no official word on the film’s cast. We’ll likely see Piper Rubio return as Abby, along with Elizabeth Lail’s Vanessa. We can probably expect more YouTuber cameos too, just like in the original FNAF film. Maybe Markiplier will be able to make an appearance this time around?

As for new additions, from humans and animatronics alike? Who knows? Fans will just have to wait for an official reveal for more information.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]