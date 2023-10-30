‘The Black Phone 2’: Everything We Know So Far

The Black Phone, the haunting Blumhouse film about ghost victims helping a serial killer’s target escape, was arguably one of the scariest films of 2022, a year that had a ton of amazing horror films. Well, it looks like the Grabber is returning for another round as The Black Phone 2 has officially been announced.

Unfortunately, it does look like fans of The Black Phone will have to wait quite a bit longer for the sequel, which is currently slated for release on June 27, 2025. This is an unusually long wait for a sequel to a popular horror film, and is likely due to the recently resolved WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Given that Ethan Hawke’s “Grabber” is killed by Mason Thames’ Finney at the end of the first movie, it’s unlikely he will appear in future installments. That also makes it hard to say if the amazing child actors from the first film will return. Madeleine McGraw was a particular standout as Gwen, the psychic sister working to find her kidnapped brother.

The author of the original book, Joe Hill, indicated in an interview with Comicbook.com that the sequel will use the imagery of the Grabber mask but will not necessarily follow the same characters. Hill likened the Grabber to iconic slashers of the 1980s like Michael Myers, who was rarely played by the same person in more than one film. The idea of the Grabber becoming a moniker used by multiple serial killers is nothing new (it’s basically the entire premise of the Scream franchise), but it could allow the franchise to explore different time periods and settings.

However, Director Scott Derrickson has indicated that his return is contingent on Ethan Hawke’s involvement in the sequel, which again complicates things as Hawke’s character died at end of the film. Granted, many horror franchises bring deceased characters back for sequels, but despite the ghosts and psychic visions, The Black Phone used a more grounded approach for its characters and horror. Having him come back would be like having the Fisherman from I Know What You Did Last Summer return.

If fans are interested in more Black Phone content, Derrickson revealed that his section in the horror anthology film V/H/S/85 is meant to be a follow-up to The Black Phone and follows the cousin of the two main children from the first film. Definitely check it out if you want to scratch that itch for ’80s horror throwbacks.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

