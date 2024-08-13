Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2024

These shows and movies are leaving Netflix by the end of August 2024. If you haven’t watched them yet, now is a good time to move these titles to the top of your to-watch list.

Recommended Videos

Several films you might’ve been meaning to watch, like Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and the Spider-Man movies, won’t be here for long. In fact, some movies have already made their exit from the Netflix library.

August 3, 2024

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

This movie’s plot sounds about right if it involved Florida, but that’s not where this story takes place. The Primm family moved to New York with their young son, Josh. As a young boy, Josh is still struggling to fit in until he finds a crocodile named Lyle in the family attic who can’t talk but can sing.

August 12, 2024

The Woman King

Any movie or series with Viola Davis at its center will be worth watching. The Woman King follows General Nanisca (Viola Davis), the general of the Agojie. These female warriors protect the Kingdom of Dahomey under King Ghezo, but life wasn’t perfect or peaceful for Dahomey. A threat looms over the kingdom in the form of the European slave trade.

August 13, 2024

Paddington

How did a young bear with a “worrying marmalade habit” find his way to one of London’s tube stations? After an earthquake struck Peru, this bear found his way to England. The Brown family took him in, and he was named Paddington. Nothing could possibly go wrong with this setup, right?

August 15, 2024

Dumber and Dumber To

Imagine faking your condition for two decades, just for a gotcha moment. It’s a relief that Lloyd and Harry have the same sense of humor, because things could’ve ended badly. Harry is informed that he has a child, and she was given up for adoption. Lloyd and Harry, like the best buddies they are, embark on a chaotic journey to find her. There’s no better way to watch this movie than to turn your brain off and laugh.

Walk of Shame

All this movie taught me was that drinking away the pain of rejection isn’t always a bright idea. Meghan doesn’t make the cut for her dream job and decides to party the night away. She goes home with a stranger in an unknown area and loses her phone, ID, and other important documents. That’s when her agent rings the telephone and tells Meghan that she can have the job if she can make it across town by 5:00pm. That doesn’t sound too bad if you’re nursing just a hangover, but it’ll be a long and painful walk for Meghan.

August 22, 2024

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

This is the movie that gave birth to one of the most romantic lines in movie history: “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh, who won a Best Actress Oscar for the film), a Chinese-American immigrant, is forced to connect with herself across various universes to stop an evil being from destroying her.

August 23, 2024

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Nobody would expect to relate to a mollusk shell. Like Marcel, we’re all just tiny beings in the universe trying to find people we resonate with. Even if you aren’t a tiny shell, you’ll find yourself connecting to Marcel’s search for his long-lost family in a big world.

August 24, 2024

Berlin Syndrome

Clare is a photographer on vacation in Berlin when she meets a charismatic teacher named Andi. They hit it off for a while, until Clare realizes that Andi isn’t all that he seems. This movie will give you trust issues.

August 26, 2024

The Accountant

Aren’t accountants supposed to hold a 9-to-5 desk job? That’s not the case for Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a genius mathematician who sets up an accounting office, which in reality is a money laundering enterprise for his rich and powerful clientele. All is well for Christian until he’s hired by Living Robotics. Millions of dollars have been embezzled, and he’s walking a bloody road. The lesson is to pay your taxes on time and don’t hire sketchy accountants.

Leaving on August 31, 2024

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That’s My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy