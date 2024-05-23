Spring has sprung, and Peacock’s new content is fresh as a daisy in the month of June! The streamer has a huge lineup of new movies arriving soon, as well as new episodes and fresh seasons for some of our favorite series.
June is Pride month, so Peacock has added tons of LGBTQIA+ shows and movies to keep us glued to the TV all month long. Highlights include Brokeback Mountain, The Birdcage, Saved!, Summer Qamp, and the all-new documentary Queer Planet.
If reality shows are your thing, don’t miss the premiere of season 6 of Love Island USA, season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean, or the extended and uncensored (!) version of The Valley’s season finale. Or, if you’re looking for a good scare, check out M3GAN, Get Out, or Night Swim … if you dare. Action films like John Wick chapters 1 – 3, Gladiator, and three movies in the Bourne franchise round out their cinematic offerings for June.
Finally, it’s time to root for Team U.S.A. as the Olympic trials continue throughout the month. Check out Peacock.com for a full schedule of events. Scroll down further on this page to see the full list of everything coming to Peacock in June 2024, with our personal recommendations in bold. For more curated suggestions, click over to our streaming page for full lists of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, and all of the other major streaming platforms in June.
June 1
Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
2012*
About Time
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
This Australian comedy was so ahead of its time when it premiered in 1994! Stephan Elliott penned the story of three drag queens (Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, and Terence Stamp) who pile into a battered tour bus called Priscilla for a road trip across the Australian Outback. The film was a hit with audiences around the world who praised its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ people. The film also won a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Costume Design.
Anna and the Apocalypse
Away & Back
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
The Best Man
Billy Elliot
The Birdcage
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
Burlesque*
Capote
Caribbean Summer
Christmas at Dollywood
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Rome
Christmas at Vienna
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*
Clue
Constantine
The Croods
Dante’s Peak
The Derby Stallion
Despicable Me 3*
The Dilemma
A Fantastic Woman
Far From Heaven
Fences
Ghostbusters (1984)*
Ghostbusters II*
Girls Trip*
Gladiator
Gods of Egypt
Hidden Gems
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Dreams
It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2
Jennifer’s Body
John Wick*
John Wick: Chapter 2*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
The Joneses
Limbo*
Love is Strange
Love’s Portrait
Midway (1976)
Moriah’s Lighthouse
Nantucket Noel
The Other Guys
Philadelphia
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
Pride
Pride (2014)
The Producers (’05)
Puss in Boots
Red
Red 2
Riddled with Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
A Royal Makeover
RV (2006)
Safe House (2012)
Saved!
Saving Private Ryan
The Secret Life of Pets
Seed of Chucky
Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Stomp the Yard
A Summer to Remember
TED
The Terminal
Turbo
Van Helsing
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wedding Date
What Happens in Vegas
With-In
June 2
The Alpinist*
June 3
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
June 4
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
June 5
The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
June 6
Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
This Peacock Original explores animal sexuality across the world, “from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between.” This show is sure to be eye-opening and will hopefully lead to a better understanding of sex and gender in the natural world.
Kung Fu Panda*
June 7
Summer Qamp*
Head back to summer camp, but not your typical summer camp! This inclusive camp gives LGBTQ campers a safe, inclusive place to experience the joy of camp fires, S’mores, and canoe trips.
Of An Age*
June 11
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Sexy singles in a gorgeous seaside villa? Sign us up! This season promises even bigger challenges and curveballs than before, which is saying something.
The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
June 13
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
Family Weekend
What Lies Below
June 14
Cocaine Bear*
Based on a true story from 1985, Cocaine Bear is a ridiculous romp through the woods … all while being chased by a 500-pound bear that’s high on cocaine. Yes, it’s just as dumb (and amusing) as it sounds.
June 15
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Ward
June 19
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*
June 20
Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
This new series is based on the 2010 movie Megamind. Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, is back, so he has to assemble the team to stop them from launching Metro City straight to the moon.
Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 24
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)+
June 25
Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+
TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
June 26
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Kung Fu Panda 3*
June 28
Champions*
Happy streaming!