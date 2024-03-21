Peacock’s April lineup features the home premiere of the animated film Migration (new babysitter just dropped) and the inevitable but crucial addition of all six seasons of Community.

Peacock might not have the shiniest premieres, but bless her heart for giving us the goods every month, and by “goods” I mean an allegedly “explosive” new episode of Vanderpump Rules. We’ll see about that—season 11 has been mostly underwhelming so far, but maybe Katie Maloney finally decides to wake up in episode 10.

Next month’s highlights also include the season 3 finale of Resident Alien, the premiere of Chucky season 3 – part 2, and the WWE doc Bray Wyatt: Immortal. There’s also a new documentary series that follows Orlando Bloom, of all people, as he does outdoorsy stuff for personal reasons that I don’t personally find compelling, but maybe you will. Oh, and the Olympics kick off

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Peacock in April 2024, with our recs noted in bold. Streaming exclusives are denoted with an asterisk, and all descriptions are courtesy of Peacock. For more streaming recs, head over to our landing page, where you’ll find everything coming to Hulu next month, the best horror movies on Max right now, and more.

New episodes weekly

Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2 (SYFY)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3 (SYFY)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

April 1

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)*

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Community, Seasons 1-6

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

Big Daddy*

Big Sky River

Billy Madison

Blue Crush

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Click

Cut, Color, Murder

Dazed and Confused

Draft Day*

Engaging Father Christmas

Face/Off

The Fast and the Furious*

2 Fast 2 Furious*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

Fast & Furious*

Fast Five*

Fast & Furious 6*

Father of the Bride

The First Wives Club

Flushed Away

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A Gift of Miracles

The Godfather I

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

Guess Who*

Half Baked*

Hancock*

Happy Gilmore

Hello, It’s Me

Hoffa

Hot Tub Time Machine

Just Go With It*

Land*

Legend (‘15)

Liar, Liar

Life of Crime*

Love at First Bark

Madagascar*

Major Payne

The Memory Book

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: II

Mission: Impossible III

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

My Best Friend’s Wedding*

My Gal Sunday

Noah

Notting Hill

The One

The Other Woman

Paul

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

R.I.P.D.

Sailing Into Love

Sandra Brown’s White Hot

Savages

Scarface

A Song for Christmas

Spiderman (2002)

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

To Catch a Spy

Tombstone

Tropic Thunder

Undercover Brother

Waiting to Exhale

April 2

Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2

Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2

House of Gucci

April 3

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

An extended and uncensored version of the explosive episode 10 from this season of Emmy Award-nominated series Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, April 3, exclusively on Peacock. The episode will feature bonus scenes and never-before-seen content.

The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)

April 4

Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)

April 8

Luther, Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

April 10

Hapless, Seasons 1-2

April 12

Pitch Perfect

April 15

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)

April 17

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2

April 18

Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports—wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing—to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.

Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Buns Bunny, better known by her superhero name, Superbuns, is prone to saving the day with kindness. With the power of a warm heart, she bounds through her neighborhood ready to help her friends, much to their delight and appreciation. Less appreciative, however, is her older sister Blossom, a self-proclaimed know-it-all who insists that while “kind is kind,” it does not qualify as a superpower. Thankfully, Superbuns is unapologetically herself and simply cannot stop being kind—even when it’s challenging, inconvenient or nearly impossible to figure out how.

April 19

Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 22

The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)

April 24

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated Version)*

April 30

Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Spirit Untamed*

