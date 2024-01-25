Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February 2024

In February, Paramount+ is loading subscribers up with classic movies, new shows, and some highly anticipated live events.

February might be the shortest month of the year, but Paramount+ is making sure you’re fully entertained. On February 1, a slew of great classic movies hits the streaming service, ranging from hard-hitting dramas to romantic comedies and thought-provoking documentaries. Dirty Dancing will also become available, which is great because you never know when you’ll need a rewatch. (Often. The answer is often.)

In addition to the expected new titles, Paramount+ will set itself apart from some other streaming services by adding two major live events. On February 4, subscribers can watch the Grammy Awards live. Then on February 11, Paramount will stream the Super Bowl live. This will allow all of us non-cable people to enjoy the big game with no extra effort—just the way I like to watch football.

February 1

12 Years a Slave (2013)

23 Walks (2020)

A Bloody Lucky Day (new series) – The Korean series follows a down-on-his-luck taxi driver who has a streak of good luck after agreeing to take a passenger on a cross-country voyage.

A River Runs Through It (1992)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Walk on the Moon (1999)

Agent Revelation (2021)

Alfie (1966)

Alfie (2004)

All Styles (2018)

American Hangman (2019)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Another Kind of Wedding (2017)

Arrivederci, Baby! (1966)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Beastly (2011)

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Benefit of the Doubt (1993)

Birthday Girl (2001)

Bounce (2000)

Bound (1996)

Boys and Girls (2000)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Brown Girl Begins (2017)

Captive (2015)

Carolina (2003)

Case 39 (2009)

Chicago (2002)

Chocolate City (2015)

Clue (1985)

Cold Brook (2018)

Cold in July (2014)

Colewell (2019)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

Daniel (1983)

Dead Water (2019)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Don’t Look Now (1973)

Downeast (2021)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Echo in the Canyon (2018)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) (2020)

Enduring Love (2004)

Enough Said (2013)

Extraordinary Measures (2010)

Fade to Black (1980)

Fancy Pants (1950)

Foxfire (1996)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Freedom’s Path (2022)

French Postcards (1979)

Fresh (2022)

Friedkin Uncut (2018)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Fully Realized Humans (2020)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Funny Face (1957)

Game 6 (2005)

G.I. Blues (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

God’s Pocket (2014)

Hamlet (2004)

Hands Up

Harlem Nights (1989)

Harold and Maude (1971)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hellion (2014)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hoop Dreams (1994)

In & Out (1997)

It Started In Naples (1960)

International Falls (2019)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Italian for Beginners (2002)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Just a Kiss (2002)

KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible (2021)

Kinky Boots (2006)

Labor Day (2013)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

Lincoln (2012)

Love Jones (1997)

Love Spreads (2021)

Love Story (1970)

Lucky Them (2013)

Magnolia (1999)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Malena (2000)

Margot at the Wedding (2007)

Mindhunters (2004)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Muriel’s Wedding (1994)

Night Falls On Manhattan (1996)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook (2021)

Perfect Sense (2011)

Phil (2019)

Premature (2014)

Project Ithaca (2019)

Red Tails (2012)

Rhapsody of Love (2021)

Risky Business (1983)

Roman Holiday (1953)

Romeo and Juliet (1968)

Run with the Hunted (2019)

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara (2005)

Savage

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Shaft (2000)

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut (2020)

Sidewalks of New York (2001)

Sirens (1994)

Slow Burn (2005)

Sound of Violence (2021)

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Superpower (2023)

Superstar (1999)

Swingers (1996)

The Appearance (2018)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The First Nudie Musical (1976)

The Get Together

The Good Girl (2002)

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Harder They Come (1972)

The Help (2011)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Ledge

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

The Long Shadow

The Love Guru (2008)

The Loved Ones (2009)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Ramen Girl (2008)

The Romantics (2010)

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sunlit Night (2019)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wrong Todd (2018)

Tigerland (2000)

Tone-Deaf (2019)

Trading Places (1983)

True Grit (1969)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walkaway Joe (2020)

We Own the Night (2007)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What Breaks the Ice (2020)

What Women Want (2000)

When a Stranger Calls

When We Were Kings (1996)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Why Stop Now (2012)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Wish You Were Here (2012)

Your Sister’s Sister (2011)

Zodiac (2007)

February 2

Kokomo City (2023) – A documentary that tells the stories of four Black transgender sex workers, offering a glimpse at what their lives are really like.

Past Lives (2023) – Celine Song’s Academy Award-nominated film explores the relationship between two childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, and the choices they’ve made.

The Tiger’s Apprentice (2024) – This new animated movie follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee as he discovers he comes from a line of magical protectors.

February 4

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers can live stream the GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah.

February 6

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders (Paramount Original) – A new docuseries that explores the role social media and true crime fans played in the investigation of the University of Idaho murders.

February 7

Bar Rescue, Season 8 (MTV)

Behind The Music, Season 2 (VH1)

Danger Force, Season 2 (Nickelodeon)

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, Season 1 (BBC)

MTV Couples Retreat, Season 3 (MTV)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Season 1-3 (Discovery Family)

The Love Experiment, Season 1 (MTV)

February 8

Halo, Season 2 premiere (Paramount Original)

February 9

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)

February 10

Pixie (2020)

February 11

Super Bowl LVIII – Watch the Super Bowl live on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30PM ET.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) – The crew of a ship realize they’re doomed when they find Dracula on board.

Tracker, Season 1 (CBS)

February 12

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5 (CBS)

NCIS, Season 21 (CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 3 (CBS)

The Neighborhood, Season 6 (CBS)

February 13

FBI, Season 6 (CBS)

FBI: International, Season 3 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 (CBS)

February 14

The Smurfs (2021 series), Season 2 (Nickelodeon)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Seasons 2-3 (VH1)

February 15

Ghosts, Season 3 (CBS)

So Help Me Todd, Season 2 (CBS)

Young Sheldon, Season 7 (CBS)

February 16

100 Days to Indy, Season 1 (The CW)

Blue Bloods, Season 14 (CBS)

Fire Country, Season 2 (CBS)

S.W.A.T., Season 7 (CBS)

February 18

CSI: Vegas, Season 3 (CBS)

The Equalizer, Season 4 (CBS)

February 21

2/21: The Family Stallone, Season 2 premiere (Paramount Original)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles, Season 2 (VH1)

Black Ink Crew New York, Season 10 (VH1)

February 23

End of Watch (2012)

February 27

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (2024) – In this Paramount original documentary, rap artist Kemba explores how the justice system has used rap lyrics as weapons against the musicians who wrote them.

February 28

Air Disasters, Seasons 18-19 (Discovery Channel)

Survivor, Season 46 (CBS)

February 29

Elsbeth, Season 1 (CBS)

