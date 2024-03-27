Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024
The Sonic the Hedgehog universe is expanding with the spinoff series Knuckles, one of several premieres coming to Paramount+ in April.
Idris Elba reprises his role as the eponymous echidna in Knuckles, which hits Paramount+ on April 26. Next month also brings the streaming debut of Talk to Me, last summer’s hit A24 horror film, as well as Star Trek: Discovery season 5, the true crime doc CTRL + ALT + DESIRE, and the return of Dora the Explorer in a new animated series.
Keep scrolling for everything coming to Paramount+ in April, including our picks in bold. (Descriptions courtesy of Paramount+. Titles with an asterisk are available to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers.) And for more streaming recs, check out our streaming guides, featuring the best horror movies on Max right now, everything coming to Netflix next month, and more.
April 1
Talk to Me (Premiere)*
Arsenal*
B.A.P.S.
Bandslam*
Black Lotus
Blades of Glory
Catch and Release
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’*
Cloud Atlas
Cold Mountain
Daddy’s Home
Deep Impact
Domestic Disturbance*
Drive Me Crazy
Edge Of Darkness
El Dorado
Emma
Empire Records
Face/Off
First Blood
Galaxy Quest*
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hotel for Dogs
I Love You, Man
Identity
Inherent Vice
Jacob’s Ladder*
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Night*
Life
Like a Boss
Magnolia
Malcolm X
Max Steel*
Mimic
Muriel’s Wedding*
My Baby’s Daddy
Nebraska
Nick of Time*
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Saturday Night Fever
Secret in Their Eyes*
Team America: World Police
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Crossing Guard*
The Evening Star*
The Heartbreak Kid
The King of Comedy
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
The Score
The Secret Garden
The Station Agent
The Transporter Refueled*
The Uninvited
TMNT
Total Recall
Transformers
Up in Smoke
Vacancy
Varsity Blues
Whip It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Card*
Wuthering Heights*
April 4
Star Trek: Discovery season 5 (Premiere): In the final season, Captain Burnham and her crews uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been hidden for centuries.
April 10
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 (Premiere): Old-school legends, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter and only one all-star will claim the title.
April 11
School for Scoundrels*
April 12
Deliver Us From Evil
DORA (Premiere): Everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns with her monkey best friend, Boots, to embark on a colorful adventure within a fantastical rainforest.
April 14
The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time
April 16
CTRL + ALT + DESIRE (Premiere): Terror grips a small Florida town when a mother, father and son are found gunned down in their home. The mystery deepens when 29-year-old Grant Amato, son and brother of the deceased, is named prime suspect.
April 25
The Painter
April 26
Knuckles (Premiere): The new live-action event series follows Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
