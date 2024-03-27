Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024

The Sonic the Hedgehog universe is expanding with the spinoff series Knuckles, one of several premieres coming to Paramount+ in April.

Idris Elba reprises his role as the eponymous echidna in Knuckles, which hits Paramount+ on April 26. Next month also brings the streaming debut of Talk to Me, last summer’s hit A24 horror film, as well as Star Trek: Discovery season 5, the true crime doc CTRL + ALT + DESIRE, and the return of Dora the Explorer in a new animated series.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Paramount+ in April, including our picks in bold. (Descriptions courtesy of Paramount+. Titles with an asterisk are available to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers.) And for more streaming recs, check out our streaming guides, featuring the best horror movies on Max right now, everything coming to Netflix next month, and more.

April 1

Talk to Me (Premiere)*

Arsenal*

B.A.P.S.

Bandslam*

Black Lotus

Blades of Glory

Catch and Release

Chaplin

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’*

Cloud Atlas

Cold Mountain

Daddy’s Home

Deep Impact

Domestic Disturbance*

Drive Me Crazy

Edge Of Darkness

El Dorado

Emma

Empire Records

Face/Off

First Blood

Galaxy Quest*

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hotel for Dogs

I Love You, Man

Identity

Inherent Vice

Jacob’s Ladder*

Juice

Just Like Heaven

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Night*

Life

Like a Boss

Magnolia

Malcolm X

Max Steel*

Mimic

Muriel’s Wedding*

My Baby’s Daddy

Nebraska

Nick of Time*

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rambo III

Saturday Night Fever

Secret in Their Eyes*

Team America: World Police

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Crossing Guard*

The Evening Star*

The Heartbreak Kid

The King of Comedy

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Ring Two (Unrated)

The Score

The Secret Garden

The Station Agent

The Transporter Refueled*

The Uninvited

TMNT

Total Recall

Transformers

Up in Smoke

Vacancy

Varsity Blues

Whip It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Card*

Wuthering Heights*

April 4

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 (Premiere): In the final season, Captain Burnham and her crews uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been hidden for centuries.

April 10

The Challenge: All Stars season 4 (Premiere): Old-school legends, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter and only one all-star will claim the title.

April 11

School for Scoundrels*

April 12

Deliver Us From Evil

DORA (Premiere): Everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns with her monkey best friend, Boots, to embark on a colorful adventure within a fantastical rainforest.

April 14

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time

April 16

CTRL + ALT + DESIRE (Premiere): Terror grips a small Florida town when a mother, father and son are found gunned down in their home. The mystery deepens when 29-year-old Grant Amato, son and brother of the deceased, is named prime suspect.

April 25

The Painter

April 26

Knuckles (Premiere): The new live-action event series follows Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

