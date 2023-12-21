Skip to main content

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in January 2024

By Dec 21st, 2023, 11:20 am
There are lots of great titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2024. Three of the classic Scream movies and the notorious live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender are among those arriving in your Paramount+ library.

New and notable series coming to Paramount+ in January include Sexy Beast, based on the Jonathan Glazer film of the same name; and The Woman in the Wall, a thriller miniseries starring Ruth Wilson. Those who subscribe to Paramount+ With Showtime can look forward to several great movies, like Little Women (Greta Gerwig’s version), Support the Girls, and Only Lovers Left Alive. (Titles with an asterisk are available to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers.)

Oh, and there’s also the Golden Globe Awards, airing on January 7. Happy new year!

Originals

January 1

Changemakers

January 7

The Golden Globe Awards*

January 11

SkyMed season 2 premiere

January 16

JUNE premiere

January 19

The Woman in the Wall premiere*

January 25

Sexy Beast premiere

Library Shows

January 2

America Decides (season 2024)*
CBS News Mornings (season 2024)*
CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (season 2024)*

January 6

The Uplift (season 2024)

January 7

Here Comes the Sun (season 2024)
The Takeout (season 8)

January 8

Eye on America (season 2024)

January 10

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (seasons 1-2)
The Loud House (season 6)
The Really Loud House (season 1)

January 17

Aerial Argentina (season 1)

January 24

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (season 3)

January 31

Air Disasters (seasons 1-7)
Combat Ships (seasons 1,3,4)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (seasons 1-3)

New movies coming to Paramount+ in January

January 1

54
5 Card Stud
A Promise*
A Single Man*
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Adore
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
Alex Cross*
Almost Famous
American Beauty
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Another 48 Hrs.
Approaching The Unknown
Atlantic City
Baby It’s You
Bad Lieutenant*
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director’s Cut
Bebe’s Kids
Becoming Jane
Big Jake
Black Beauty
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Chocolat
Cinema Paradiso
Coach Carter
Cop Land
Days of Heaven
Death On the Nile
Deception
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Falling in Love
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin’*
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning*
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hateship Loveship*
Headhunters*
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
High Noon
Hope Springs*
In Too Deep
Indiscreet
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jane Eyre*
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Last Vegas
Little Women*
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Miller’s Crossing
Monster Trucks
My Left Foot
Narc
Norbit
Nostalgia*
Only Lovers Left Alive*
Paid in Full
Pretty In Pink
Private Parts
Reindeer Games*
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Shall We Dance?
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids*
Support the Girls*
Surviving Christmas
Suspect Zero
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Team America: World Police
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Tintin
The African Queen
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Chumscrubber*
The Core
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*
The Drop
The Elephant Man
The First Wives Club
The Forgiven*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The High and the Mighty
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Peacemaker
The People vs. Larry Flynt*
The Portrait of a Lady
The Queens of Comedy*
The Score
The Stepfather
The Thing Called Love
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The Woman in Black
The Yards
Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead*
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
True Grit
Voyagers
Warrior Strong*
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Young Sherlock Holmes

January 8

All About the Benjamins
Chloe
Insomnia
Lords of Dogtown
Love & Basketball
Maggie’s Plan
Menace II Society
Michael Clayton
The Exorcist

January 17

The Stanford Prison Experiment*

January 26

Clerks II
You Hurt My Feelings

January 29

Begin Again*

