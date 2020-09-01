Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix in September, Which Is Apparently the Month We’re In

Here we are, in the 764th month of 2020, which I’m told we’re referring to as “September.” If you say so, calendar! I’m in southern California where it’s currently 90 degrees, aka summer until Christmas. But as we soldier on through this mental obstacle course of a year, at least there is plenty of streaming content to keep us entertained!

As usual, our top picks are bolded, and there’s truly some exciting stuff coming to your screen this month. So grab your popcorn, your fuzziest blanket, and tune out the apocalypse for 90 minutes or so!

September 1

Adrift

Anaconda

“Snakes don’t eat people. OH THEY DON’T?!”

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family

This new series features celebrity readers like Common, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o reading children’s books by Black authors. It’s a terrific way to start the conversation about race and equality, and to introduce your little ones to important Black voices.

Borgen: Season 1-3

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match — Netflix Film

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary

Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film

This German film follows an unassuming fry cook who discovers she has super powers, and finds a family in fellow powered people.

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film

Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this cheeseball romcom about a man who sues a dating website for giving him bad dates. Sir, if that were a thing, we’d all be millionaires by now. This looks ridiculous, but we will obviously be watching it.

Young Wallander — Netflix Original

September 4

Away — Netflix Original

Hilary Swank stars in this new drama about astronauts on the first mission to Mars, and the families they left behind on Earth. It’s from the creators of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, so make sure you’ve got some tissues handy.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film

This new thriller from Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation) looks mind-bending and creepy. Plus, Toni Collette!

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth — Netflix Original

Waiting for “Superman”

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film

This Sundance selection was recently overshadowed by controversy, no thanks to Netflix. The film follows Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant who becomes interested in a twerking clique called Cuties. Her fascination with this dancing group comes in opposition to her Muslim upbringing.

The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary

This documentary about the dangers of social media and its threat to democracies across the globe is very timely. Can’t wait to tweet about it!

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime

A boy suddenly orphaned fights his parents’ killer to save a planet, and discovers a new world of danger — and wonder.

Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family

September 11

The Duchess — Netflix Original

Comedian Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom living in London, contemplating having a second child.

Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary

Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family

Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film

Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan star in this hotly anticipated drama based off the beloved book of the same name.

MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original

The Paramedic — Netflix Film

Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Sing On! — Netflix Original

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime

This anime series is based on the popular CAPCOM game. Plus, you know, dragons!

The Last Word — Netflix Original

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family

Sending my children to a camp where they will most definitely be eaten by dinosaurs? Look, anything to get them out of the house.

Ratched — Netflix Original

Sarah Paulson stars in this new Ryan Murphy horror series that follows the infamous origins of the villainous Nurse Ratched. This show offers plenty of Ryan Murphy nonsense, PLUS Sharon Stone with a monkey! Honestly, what more could one want?

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary

The long-overdue story of the murder of the 15-year-old girl whose death sparked the 1992 L.A. Riots.

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express — Netflix Family

September 23

Enola Holmes — Netflix Film

Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown star in this film about Sherlock Holmes’s mystery-solving younger sister.

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary

Country-Ish — Netflix Original

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original

Sneakerheads — Netflix Original

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

The final season of the best forking show ever finally lands on Netflix.

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia— Netflix Comedy Special

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary

Wentworth: Season 8

What are you looking forward to watching this month?

(image: Cr. Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com