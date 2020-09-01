Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix in September, Which Is Apparently the Month We’re In
Can you believe it's only been 375 months since January?!
Here we are, in the 764th month of 2020, which I’m told we’re referring to as “September.” If you say so, calendar! I’m in southern California where it’s currently 90 degrees, aka summer until Christmas. But as we soldier on through this mental obstacle course of a year, at least there is plenty of streaming content to keep us entertained!
As usual, our top picks are bolded, and there’s truly some exciting stuff coming to your screen this month. So grab your popcorn, your fuzziest blanket, and tune out the apocalypse for 90 minutes or so!
September 1
Adrift
Anaconda
“Snakes don’t eat people. OH THEY DON’T?!”
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family
This new series features celebrity readers like Common, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o reading children’s books by Black authors. It’s a terrific way to start the conversation about race and equality, and to introduce your little ones to important Black voices.
Borgen: Season 1-3
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match — Netflix Film
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary
Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary
Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film
This German film follows an unassuming fry cook who discovers she has super powers, and finds a family in fellow powered people.
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special
Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film
Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this cheeseball romcom about a man who sues a dating website for giving him bad dates. Sir, if that were a thing, we’d all be millionaires by now. This looks ridiculous, but we will obviously be watching it.
Young Wallander — Netflix Original
September 4
Away — Netflix Original
Hilary Swank stars in this new drama about astronauts on the first mission to Mars, and the families they left behind on Earth. It’s from the creators of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, so make sure you’ve got some tissues handy.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film
This new thriller from Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation) looks mind-bending and creepy. Plus, Toni Collette!
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary
Record of Youth — Netflix Original
Waiting for “Superman”
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary
Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film
This Sundance selection was recently overshadowed by controversy, no thanks to Netflix. The film follows Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant who becomes interested in a twerking clique called Cuties. Her fascination with this dancing group comes in opposition to her Muslim upbringing.
The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary
This documentary about the dangers of social media and its threat to democracies across the globe is very timely. Can’t wait to tweet about it!
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film
The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime
A boy suddenly orphaned fights his parents’ killer to save a planet, and discovers a new world of danger — and wonder.
Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family
September 11
The Duchess — Netflix Original
Comedian Katherine Ryan stars as a single mom living in London, contemplating having a second child.
Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — Netflix Family
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary
Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family
Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film
Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan star in this hotly anticipated drama based off the beloved book of the same name.
MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original
The Paramedic — Netflix Film
Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Sing On! — Netflix Original
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime
This anime series is based on the popular CAPCOM game. Plus, you know, dragons!
The Last Word — Netflix Original
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family
Sending my children to a camp where they will most definitely be eaten by dinosaurs? Look, anything to get them out of the house.
Ratched — Netflix Original
Sarah Paulson stars in this new Ryan Murphy horror series that follows the infamous origins of the villainous Nurse Ratched. This show offers plenty of Ryan Murphy nonsense, PLUS Sharon Stone with a monkey! Honestly, what more could one want?
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary
The long-overdue story of the murder of the 15-year-old girl whose death sparked the 1992 L.A. Riots.
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express — Netflix Family
September 23
Enola Holmes — Netflix Film
Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown star in this film about Sherlock Holmes’s mystery-solving younger sister.
Waiting…
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary
Country-Ish — Netflix Original
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original
Sneakerheads — Netflix Original
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
The final season of the best forking show ever finally lands on Netflix.
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia— Netflix Comedy Special
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary
Wentworth: Season 8
What are you looking forward to watching this month?
