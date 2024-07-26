Kate Beckinsale Calls Out ‘The Daily Mail’ for Lying About Her

A new article about Kate Beckinsale has appeared on the Daily Mail website. Written in the usual cloying Mail style, it’s all about how Beckinsale reportedly spoke on the red carpet to Richard Eden, who usually has nothing better to do with his time than slam Meghan Markle.

The headline reads, “Kate Beckinsale opens up about the ‘difficult’ time she’s going through with her mother’s cancer.” According to the article, Beckinsale directly told Eden about her state of mind at the Gala One Summer Gala, talking about how her mother’s cancer had impacted her life … oh, and obviously the Mail took the time to point out that she was “flaunt[ing] her incredible figure” at the time. Ewww.

But Beckinsale herself has said the story is not true. She shared a screenshot of the headline on Instagram and wrote, “I have never met or spoken to Richard Eden who has written an article implying that I have ‘opened up to him about my mother’s cancer.’ I do not know him and certainly would not speak to the daily mail or any other tabloid about something so personal that is not even mine to share.” Note how she’s written the newspaper’s name in lowercase. They don’t deserve capital letters!

Beckinsale went on to talk about her recent illness that grabbed headlines, saying, “The daily mail has apparently an obsession with keeping an image of me as sick and suffering when I have been transparent about an illness that occurred in March.” She is now fully recovered, luckily, but she’s had a rough time of it recently. Her stepfather passed away in January, she’s had her mother’s diagnosis to deal with, her own illness, and she’s even had to deal with trolls complaining about her perfectly understandable weight loss.

Eden did not speak to Beckinsale

According to Beckinsale, she was “ambushed” by a woman at the event she was attending, which was for “disadvantaged children and refugees”—and of course, they didn’t want to know about the important charity work, only the actress. “Once she started asking personal questions she was shut down by both myself and one of the event organizers,” Beckinsale wrote.

The star is disgusted at the lies from the Daily Mail and she has every right to be. Not only did she call Eden out by name in her post, but she also mentioned that her representatives had contacted the Mail in an attempt to get them to remove the article.

And believe it or not, this isn’t even the first time she’s gone up against the rotting rag that is the Mail. Back in July 2003, the Press Complaints Commission dismissed a complaint from her about the newspaper printing photos of her daughter, but one month later, a different complaint was upheld and the Mail was forced to apologize for stating that Beckinsale had “spent time in a clinic” after her much-publicized split from Michael Sheen.

“Given that 81 percent of women in the UK fear for their physical safety, how do you feel you are contributing by attacking and lying and ambushing women deliberately to bully them and create false narratives?” Beckinsale wrote in her message to Eden and the Mail. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop with their appalling behavior anytime soon—but it’s good to see celebrities call them out.

