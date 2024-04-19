Meet ‘Sweet Tooth’s New Friends and Enemies

Sweet Tooth is about to enter its third and final season. The dark but appropriately sweet post-apocalypse fairytale follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) a half-human half-deer, his human protector Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and a variety of companions both human and hybrid.

At the end of season two, Gus, Jepperd, Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen) set out on a quest to find Gus’s mother in Alaska. This looks like it’ll be an extremely dangerous journey if the teaser trailer is anything to go by, but it wouldn’t be Sweet Tooth without Gus making a few unexpected friends.

Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) will also be joining Gus’s group, but can he be trusted? Meanwhile season two villain Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao, promoted to series regular) is setting some evil plans into machination, and Gus’s mom Birdie (Amy Seimetz, ditto) is working on a cure for The Sick, the plague that doomed the world.

What Sweet Tooth’s season 3 teaser trailer tells us

The new teaser reveals a few new cast members to us. (It’s worth going through the final few seconds of the trailer frame by frame, actually, there’s very brief flashes of a whole lot of interesting stuff.) First, we have Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars fame showing up! She will be playing (according to Netflix’s Tudum) Rosie, the daughter the aforementioned Helen Zhang and the “tip of [her] spear.” You may have also spotted some wolf-hybrid creatures, which are Zhang’s minions, but will they prove to be ultimately sympathetic or not?

Also joining us in season three will be Cara Gee as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka, her hybrid daughter. Look closely at the trailer and you’ll see a girl with bright blue glowing eyes: that appears to be Nuka!

However, front and center of the trailer is the touching relationship between Gus and Jepperd. If you like the Apocalypse Dad archetype, and who doesn’t, then you might end up crying over those two.

What have the cast and crew said about season three?

Showrunner Jim Mickle told Tudum when news of a third season was announced, “In Season 3, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves. Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn’t stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another.”

And Christian Convery indicated that the events of this season will see Gus grow into the person he was always meant to be. “Season 3 is darker than Season 2,” he told Netflix. “Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and it’s peak Sweet Tooth intensity.”

Be prepared to watch some parts of the show from behind your hands, then, if you don’t like seeing adorable half-animal kids be put in peril.

When is Sweet Tooth season three dropping?

We will be able to witness the final part of Gus’s journey on June 6, 2024. Let’s hope he and his friends all make it out alive.

(featured image: Netflix)

