Gus (Christian Convery), a boy with antlers, in Sweet Tooth
Category:
TV

Meet ‘Sweet Tooth’s New Friends and Enemies

Image of Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 02:22 pm

Sweet Tooth is about to enter its third and final season. The dark but appropriately sweet post-apocalypse fairytale follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) a half-human half-deer, his human protector Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and a variety of companions both human and hybrid.

At the end of season two, Gus, Jepperd, Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen) set out on a quest to find Gus’s mother in Alaska. This looks like it’ll be an extremely dangerous journey if the teaser trailer is anything to go by, but it wouldn’t be Sweet Tooth without Gus making a few unexpected friends.

Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) will also be joining Gus’s group, but can he be trusted? Meanwhile season two villain Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao, promoted to series regular) is setting some evil plans into machination, and Gus’s mom Birdie (Amy Seimetz, ditto) is working on a cure for The Sick, the plague that doomed the world.

What Sweet Tooth’s season 3 teaser trailer tells us

The new teaser reveals a few new cast members to us. (It’s worth going through the final few seconds of the trailer frame by frame, actually, there’s very brief flashes of a whole lot of interesting stuff.) First, we have Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars fame showing up! She will be playing (according to Netflix’s Tudum) Rosie, the daughter the aforementioned Helen Zhang and the “tip of [her] spear.” You may have also spotted some wolf-hybrid creatures, which are Zhang’s minions, but will they prove to be ultimately sympathetic or not?

Also joining us in season three will be Cara Gee as Siana and Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka, her hybrid daughter. Look closely at the trailer and you’ll see a girl with bright blue glowing eyes: that appears to be Nuka!

However, front and center of the trailer is the touching relationship between Gus and Jepperd. If you like the Apocalypse Dad archetype, and who doesn’t, then you might end up crying over those two.

What have the cast and crew said about season three?

Showrunner Jim Mickle told Tudum when news of a third season was announced, “In Season 3, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves. Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn’t stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another.”

And Christian Convery indicated that the events of this season will see Gus grow into the person he was always meant to be. “Season 3 is darker than Season 2,” he told Netflix. “Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and it’s peak Sweet Tooth intensity.”

Be prepared to watch some parts of the show from behind your hands, then, if you don’t like seeing adorable half-animal kids be put in peril.

When is Sweet Tooth season three dropping?

We will be able to witness the final part of Gus’s journey on June 6, 2024. Let’s hope he and his friends all make it out alive.

(featured image: Netflix)

related content
Read Article Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Heartbreak High’?
From left to right: James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Chloe Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones, and Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia in Netflix's remake of Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Heartbreak High’?
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Cruel Summer’ Season 1 Ending Explained
Cruel Summer poster
Category: TV
TV
‘Cruel Summer’ Season 1 Ending Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Where Is Rocky From ‘Below Deck’ Now? Explained
Raquel 'Rocky' Dakota from Below Deck
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Rocky From ‘Below Deck’ Now? Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘The Jinx,’ Revisited: Everything You Need To Remember Before Part Two
Robert Durst in 'The Jinx'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Jinx,’ Revisited: Everything You Need To Remember Before Part Two
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Miss Scarlet’ Doesn’t Need To Introduce a New Love Interest—It’s Already Got the Perfect Candidate
Felix Scott as Patrick Nash and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Miss Scarlet’ Doesn’t Need To Introduce a New Love Interest—It’s Already Got the Perfect Candidate
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 19, 2024
Author
Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014. She loves to write about movies, even the bad ones. (Especially the bad ones.) The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars prequels changed her life in many interesting ways. She lives in one of the very, very few good parts of England.