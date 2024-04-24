When Is ‘That 90s Show’ Season 2 Coming Out?

The sequel to the fan favorite That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show has been able to make a mark on audiences owing to its nostalgia factor and chemistry between the leads.

Recommended Videos

Following season 1’s release in January 2023, fans of the show are curious about the release date of season 2 and other details. An official date hasn’t been revealed by the showrunners yet, but as things stand, That ’90s Show season 2 will premiere in summer 2024. This means audiences won’t have to wait too long to see The Formans on the screen, as the show should be available to stream on Netflix in the next few months.

That ’90s Show is one of the few TV series that got an immediate renewal after season 1’s premiere, as Netflix is usually known to commission a new season only after monitoring the ratings and response for a few months. The show actually ended up missing its initial release window for season 2 due to the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the streaming giant ensured production was sped up following the resolution, to meet the summer 2024 deadline.

The show is developed by Bonnie, Lindsey, and Terry Turner, along with Gregg Mettler. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith return as the adorable Wisconsin couple Kitty and Red Forman from the original series, while the young cast is led by Callie Haverda. She plays Leia Forman, Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter, who spends the summer of 1995 at her grandparents’ place.

Supporting Haverda are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Maxwell Acee Donovan, all of whom play teenagers who end up forming a group with Leia. Season 2 is expected to have more or less the same cast, with notable absentees being Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who confirmed they won’t be making guest appearances in the sophomore season.

All ten episodes of That ’90s Show are available to stream on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more