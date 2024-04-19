Hulu’s May lineup includes new documentaries about Black Twitter and a highly controversial reality show experiment, plus one of the best horror movies of 2023 and a Wes Anderson film celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Recommended Videos

Next month, Hulu is premiering a few documentaries we’re particularly excited about: First up is The Contestant (May 2), which centers on the star of a Japanese reality show who lived alone in a room without clothing or contact with the outside world for over a year, unaware that this experience was being aired on TV. Dropping on May 7 is the National Geographic doc Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, a cute little tearjerker about a guy who befriends an otter. Finally, on May 9, Hulu is premiering Black Twitter: A People’s History, a three-part docuseries exploring the cultural social media phenomenon through the words and memes of the people who lived it.

The Life Aquatic With Zissou, which turns 20 this year, is hitting the service along with several other Wes Anderson films—The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited, and The Fantastic Mr. Fox. Hulu’s May highlights also include Birth/Rebirth, one of our favorite horror movies of 2023; Eileen, the recent psycho-thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie; and the series premiere of something called Shardlake, a four-part Tudors-era whodunnit starring Sean Bean, that maybe should’ve been called Who Sharded?

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Hulu in May 2024, with our recs in bold. For more of the latest in streaming, check out our landing page, where you’ll find the best anime on Hulu right now, the best horror movies on Max, and more.

May 1

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 | 2021

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Shardlake: Complete Season 1

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

The Beach | 2000

Big | 1988

Big Daddy | 1999

Black Hawk Down | 2001

The Bounty Hunter | 2010

Cast Away | 2000

The Chronicles of Riddick | 2004

Come See The Paradise | 1990

The Darjeeling Limited | 2007

The Divergent Series: Insurgent | 2015

The Divergent Series: Allegiant | 2016

Elvis | 2022

Fantastic Mr. Fox | 2009

Free State of Jones | 2016

Good Boys | 2019

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

The King’s Man | 2021

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou | 2004

Love, Gilda | 2018

The Mask | 1994

Meet the Spartans | 2008

Mr. Turner | 2014

Money Monster | 2016

My Name Is Khan | 2010

The Negotiator | 1998

Night School | 2018

Ocean’s 8 | 2018

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

Rushmore | 1999

The Royal Tenenbaums | 2001

The Rundown | 2003

School For Scoundrels | 2006

Sideways | 2004

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion | 2006

That Thing You Do! | 1996

Those Who Wish Me Dead | 2021

Walk The Line | 2005

The Wedding Ringer | 2015

White Chicks | 2004

White House Down | 2013

13 Going On 30 | 2004

300 | 2007

May 2

The Contestant: Documentary Premiere

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 Premiere

Customer Wars: Complete Season 2

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 3

Bad Reputation | 2018

Mad Money | 2008

May 3

Prom Dates | 2024

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

The Flood | 2023

3 Days in Malay | 2023

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard 2 | 1990

Die Hard With A Vengeance | 1995

A Good Day To Die Hard | 2013

Live Free Or Die Hard | 2007

May 4

12 Hour Shift | 2020

May 5

Bad Boys for Life | 2020

May 6

Reminiscence | 2021

May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special Premiere

May 8

In Limbo: Complete Season 1

Bloodshot | 2020

May 9

Black Twitter: A People’s History: Complete Docuseries

Kings of BBQ: Complete Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition: Complete Season 1

Stove Tots: Complete Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence: Complete Season 1

(Neon)

May 10

Past Lies: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Biosphere | 2022

Wanted Man | 2024

Eileen | 2023

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing | 2022

May 14

The Killing Kind: Complete Season 1

May 15

Uncle Samsik: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 6

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12, 14 and 15

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 8

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 8

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 and 24

Tanked: Complete Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 4

I Am Not Your Negro | 2016

My Scientology Movie | 2015

May 16

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 Premiere

Living Smaller: Complete Season 1

Women on Death Row: Complete Season 1

Paddington | 2015

May 17

Birth/Rebirth | 2023

He Went That Way | 2023

The Sweet East | 2023

May 22

Chief Detective 1958: Complete Season 1

May 23

The Kardashians: Season 5 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Premiere

The Ape Star | 2021

The Seeding | 2023

May 24

Ferrari | 2023

Sentinel | 2024

May 27

Fantasy Island | 2020

May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Complete Season 4

May 29

Camden: Complete Season 1

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 7 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Complete Season 1

May 30

MasterChef: Season 14 Premiere

The Promised Land | 2023

May 31

Sympathy for the Devil | 2023

T.I.M. | 2023

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more