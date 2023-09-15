Everyone Wants to Trash Ashton Kutcher, Including Sharon Osbourne

The talk of the town seems to be Ashton Kutcher instead of Danny Masterson, who is going to jail for 30 years to life for a conviction of raping two women. Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis, who were both on That 70s Show with Masterson, wrote letters defending his character and were rightfully criticized for doing so. The two claimed to support victims, and yet wrote the letters to try and help him have a lesser sentence, saying he was a better man than his crime suggests and that his character when they knew him was a testament to that. Except, you know, that they knew him when these crimes were happening but okay. That’s not the point, though.

The point is that Kutcher is currently the topic of conversation everywhere and not in a great way. A clip recently went viral of Sharon Osbourne and her daughter Kelly on E! News. The two were doing a fast question game and one of the questions was about the rudest celebrity that she’d ever met. Sharon Osbourne quickly said, “The guy that’s married to an actress, and he used to do That 70’s Show.” Kelly Osbourne helped her mother out and she quickly agreed.

“Yes, Ashton Kutcher,” Osbourne said. “Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy.” This is definitely not that surprising, given how Kutcher had made a name for himself outside of his career as an actor. Apart from his movies, he did work in his show Punk’d where he would prank celebrities to the point where some of them were sobbing because of what he did to them (like famously how Justin Timberlake cried thinking he’d lost everything) and Kutcher would laugh at their misery.

Him being described as a “rude little boy” just sort of checks out” given that information alone.

Another reminder to stan Topher Grace

During the run of That 70s Show, fans were a little confused as to why Topher Grace seemed to be the one not close to the rest of the cast. Throughout the years, he didn’t want to talk about it. Quite frankly, I never wanted to talk to him about it and wanted to talk to him about Spider-Man 3, which I did when I spoke to him for The Mary Sue. He seemed so separated from everyone and now we all sort of know why.

The cast doesn’t look great right now. But Topher Grace does. He minded his own business, left Masterson behind, and didn’t defend the character of a rapist because they worked together one time on a show. Kutcher being called a “rude little boy” by Sharon Osbourne in the midst of all of this is just very funny because it really is a testament to how nonsense his apology with Kunis is. They wrote those letters to defend a rapist, were called out for their actions, and then did damage control. Osbourne (who isn’t perfect, mind you) is just the cherry on top of the pie.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]