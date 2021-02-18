Everyone Is Making Fun of Ted “I Wasn’t Staying in Mexico” Cruz

I personally love watching as the internet dunks on Ted Cruz. It happens not infrequently, and he always deserves it. Today, it was for a particularly great reason! Texas is in a dire state of emergency as winter storms have caused millions of its residents to lose power and access to safe water. Many Texans have been freezing for days under horrific conditions, unable to get help and even emergency medical treatment. More than twenty people have died, and people are desperate simply to stay warm. You can read our piece here on how to help.

You know who isn’t helping the state of Texas? Texas Senator Ted Cruz. This morning news broke that Cruz was spotted in an airport on his way to Mexico with his family. The Senator decided now was a great time to jet off into Cancun in the middle of an emergency and his state in chaos. If it wasn’t for Cruz being spotted, he probably would be sitting poolside right this very moment, ignoring the very real problems that Texans are currently grappling with.

But the widespread outrage over Cruz deserting Texas when the state needed him most forced Cruz to return back home. That’s the truth about this situation. Yet even in his statement declaring his intent to return, Ted Cruz really Ted Cruz’d it up. Cruz is “defending” his choice by throwing his entire family under the bus and saying that it was his daughters and their wishes that made him go to Mexico. He also says he was not planning to stay with them … despite bringing an entire suitcase with him?

Cruz throws his daughters under the bus pic.twitter.com/SvyiiicOZE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021

Oh, so sorry. He brought that huge suitcase to stay for a night because his stuff just … couldn’t fit in his wife’s bag for one evening? Sure, Ted.

Twitter is mocking Ted Cruz to the high heavens which is, honestly, the best time to be on Twitter.

ted cruz dropping his family off in mexico pic.twitter.com/ZuvIlGQUvn — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) February 18, 2021

– how was your vacation? – Good, my dad used me as a political body shield — Allison Kilkenny (@allisonkilkenny) February 18, 2021

its like, at least tom brady is good at football, ya know? ted cruz is bad at his job AND everyone hates him — Emily Palmer Heller (@emilypheller) February 18, 2021

I did what any good dad would do during a pandemic… flew my girls to another country which my party has labeled as violent and dangerous, and left them there. I immediately flew back to Texas to help the good people of my state as fast as I could! – Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/E0JV5YXRFt — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) February 18, 2021

Simpsons does it again pic.twitter.com/Q1k282Eq14 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 18, 2021

Finding out ted cruz’s daughters are 10 and 12 makes this story even more unhinged — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz reminds us time and time again (and again after that) that he is not a good man. This is just the tip of Ted Cruz’s crappy iceberg. But optics-wise, decamping to Mexico while your state is massively struggling and then blaming your kids for leaving really takes the cake.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

