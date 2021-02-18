comScore Everyone Is Making Fun of Ted 'I Wasn't Staying in Mexico' Cruz | The Mary Sue

Everyone Is Making Fun of Ted “I Wasn’t Staying in Mexico” Cruz

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 18th, 2021, 3:48 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions witnesses during a hearing about "anarchist violence" in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill August 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee heard from a variety of witnesses on topics ranging from peaceful protest by Black Lives Matter demonstrators to actions by the decentralized antifascist group known as antifa in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

I personally love watching as the internet dunks on Ted Cruz. It happens not infrequently, and he always deserves it. Today, it was for a particularly great reason! Texas is in a dire state of emergency as winter storms have caused millions of its residents to lose power and access to safe water. Many Texans have been freezing for days under horrific conditions, unable to get help and even emergency medical treatment. More than twenty people have died, and people are desperate simply to stay warm. You can read our piece here on how to help.

You know who isn’t helping the state of Texas? Texas Senator Ted Cruz. This morning news broke that Cruz was spotted in an airport on his way to Mexico with his family. The Senator decided now was a great time to jet off into Cancun in the middle of an emergency and his state in chaos. If it wasn’t for Cruz being spotted, he probably would be sitting poolside right this very moment, ignoring the very real problems that Texans are currently grappling with.

But the widespread outrage over Cruz deserting Texas when the state needed him most forced Cruz to return back home. That’s the truth about this situation. Yet even in his statement declaring his intent to return, Ted Cruz really Ted Cruz’d it up. Cruz is “defending” his choice by throwing his entire family under the bus and saying that it was his daughters and their wishes that made him go to Mexico. He also says he was not planning to stay with them … despite bringing an entire suitcase with him?

Oh, so sorry. He brought that huge suitcase to stay for a night because his stuff just … couldn’t fit in his wife’s bag for one evening? Sure, Ted.

Twitter is mocking Ted Cruz to the high heavens which is, honestly, the best time to be on Twitter.

Ted Cruz reminds us time and time again (and again after that) that he is not a good man. This is just the tip of Ted Cruz’s crappy iceberg. But optics-wise, decamping to Mexico while your state is massively struggling and then blaming your kids for leaving really takes the cake.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

