Everyone Is in Love With Kang

Kang is going to be a time. Mainly because we’re all sort of falling in love with him before we’ve really gotten to know the character. When Loki first introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, many fans were shocked by how much they instantly loved Majors’ performance. And that was before we ever got to meet Kang the Conqueror.

Fast forward to now: We’ve seen two trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and we’re all stuck on how much we love Kang? Are we going to be rooting for Scott Lang to die by the end of this movie? Kang seems to be working with Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm until, well, he isn’t. But every new look at Kang has just given the internet more reason to love him. Kang in this new trailer? Sort of life-changing, if I’m being honest.

Marvel fans waited for the new trailer to drop during Monday Night Football, and when it finally did, there were three thoughts running through everyone’s mind: Is Scott Lang going to die? What is M.O.D.O.K.? And oh no, Kang is hot—how am I going to root against him?

Also Jonathan Majors is hot so I will support whatever Kang wants? — BPWF extended cut truther (@jobu_tabootie) January 10, 2023

Honestly, this is how I feel, too. Sorry to Thanos, but I wanted him to lose simply because I didn’t want to stare at his ugly purple face anymore. Kang? I want him to keep winning so I can keep watching Jonathan Majors. It’s what we all deserve in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man is screwed, right?

It’s hilarious seeing all the tweets just pointing out how much bigger Kang is than Ant-Man (pun intended?). Scott Lang is a tiny yet smart man who uses his abilities to get the upper hand when he needs it. Kang is a man who is smart, tall, and has the kind of muscles that could help him rip Scott Lang in two if he really wanted to.

And the internet is recognizing that. There are a lot of moments in the MCU where you can suspend your disbelief to watch a story unfold, but there is literally no way you can tell me that Kang and Scott go head to head and Scott somehow wins. I think we’re all just accepting that Scott is about to die in Quantumania.

I love Ant-Man. I really do. But there is NO WAY he's surviving Kang. pic.twitter.com/gwilQxqAHi — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) January 10, 2023

Which also seems to follow the new MCU trend of making a younger team by having the older Avengers leave or sacrifice themselves for the “greater good. In the case of Quantumania, it is fully on Scott for trying to take down Kang. Even Loki didn’t attempt that—well, at least not the Loki we know, since it was Sylvie who took out He Who Remains.

Ain't no way I'm rooting for ant-man — Coop?(@?) (@FreemanLCooper) January 11, 2023

All of this is to say that we’re in love with Kang. What does that mean for the future of Phase 5 and Phase 6? Probably that we’re all going to be excusing away a lot of Kang’s crimes. And that’s fine by me.

(featured image: Marvel Studios)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]