‘EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!’: Trump’s bizarre Truth Social post is both concerning and contextless

You know what people who have friends don’t do? Post how everyone wants to be their friend. It is giving levels of desperation that many of us will never understand. Because we actually have friends who want to hang out with us.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump posted a simple sentence on Truth social that has everyone scratching their heads. “EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!” Yes, he always has the caps lock on. If everyone does want to be his friend, why does he have to tell us about it? Wouldn’t it be just as simple to go and hang out with them instead of posting that you have friends on social media?

Trump has SO many friends that the social media app that he made (Truth Social) because he got banned on Twitter and gets (roughly) less than 10k likes on each post. Bro, it is an app you made FOR YOURSELF and people don’t even like you posts. That’s….sad. Anyway, everyone wants to be his friend, remember?

No one is quite sure why Trump posted this or what prompted him to leave it up but it is funny. This is exactly what it is like to be drunk in a bathroom line. You’re friends with everyone, they’re friends with you, and you form a bond for the 3 minutes you know them.

me in the bar bathroom at 1:47 am pic.twitter.com/FRsivzWF7h — lauren (@lau_lauren_) December 19, 2024

To be fair, none of his posts on Truth Social make sense. This is just another added to the list but personally, if I felt the need to post this, it’d be to try and pretend like I have a lot of friends when I don’t. If he wasn’t the epitome of evil, I’d feel bad for him. I don’t think he ever had a friend outside of like Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s kind of sad, really

Look, sometimes, you just want people to think you’re cool. If that means you put up a front on social media, well, it happens. But the fact that Trump posted this unprompted is endlessly funny to me. Why is he so worried about people not being his friend? Or for that matter, worried about people THINKING that he has no friends? None of us care.

The only people who probably are so worried about Trump’s friends are his little MAGA fans. And they think he’s extremely popular so he doesn’t really need to post about it. All his “EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!” post did was make us question whether or not he has a single friend at all.

My vote is no but hey, if you ask him on social media, he’ll yell back that he does in all caps.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy