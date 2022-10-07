It has been over 5 years since audiences have seen Henry Cavill take on the role of Superman in a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film. While he did appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, most of his scenes were shot back in 2016 during initial filming. Despite it being a while since we’ve seen him as Superman, he is still very much the DCEU’s superman. Superman has not yet been recast, and Cavill himself has indicated an interest in reprising the role.

Cavill’s appearance in the DCEU is especially important to fans, considering he was the star who launched the media franchise. The DCEU kicked off in 2013 with the release of Man of Steel in which Cavill debuted his Superman. While the film received mixed reviews, many praised Cavill’s unique, darker take on the iconic hero. Cavill returned to the DCEU alongside Ben Affleck in the 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He later returned in Justice League in 2017, as well as the film’s director’s cut, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. His return was also teased in Shazam! though Cavill ultimately did not appear in the film.

Now, as the DCEU prepares to release its 1st film of 2022 with Black Adam, many are tentatively hoping for a surprise Superman appearance. Black Adam is set to premiere on October 21, 2022, and sees Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson portraying Black Adam for the anti-hero’s live-action debut. The film sees Black Adam awakening after a 5,000-year imprisonment and using the power of the gods, granted to him by the Wizard Shazam, to bring his unique form of justice to the world. Is there a chance that Cavill managed to sneak into Black Adam for a surprise Superman appearance?

Is Henry Cavill back as Superman in Black Adam?

Officially, Cavill has not been confirmed to be appearing in Black Adam. However, an alleged leaker has claimed that Cavill is, indeed, appearing in Black Adam. As reported by Dexerto, the rumors started with Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH. The Twitter user largely shares and retweets major updates within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DCEU. However, they have claimed to have insider knowledge, such as that MODOK will appear in Ant-Man 3 and that Cavill is in Black Adam. Check out their Tweet below regarding Cavill in Black Adam:

Yes Henry Cavill is back he has the classic suit with the Willams score and he says "We need to talk Black Adam" — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 6, 2022

The Twitter user also shared a Tweet of what Cavill’s “classic” Superman suit might look like. As for the “Williams score,” they seem to be referencing Superman’s main theme, composed by John Williams for the 1978 film, Superman.

Cavill's suit looks a lot like this one.



Also the Williams theme is very noticeable and playes over the credits as well. pic.twitter.com/NvJ3u1weSc — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 6, 2022

Other popular insiders are also resharing and backing up the rumor of Cavill appearing in Black Adam.

Henry Cavill and WB have reportedly resolved their differences and The Rock was instrumental in getting the two sides together to resolve the issues



(@ViewerAnon)



What this means for the future of Superman with Henry Cavill wearing the cape remains to be seen pic.twitter.com/ekwkJnyNkP — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 6, 2022

Potential #BlackAdam Spoilers:



It seems to be true that Henry Cavill will indeed reprise his role as #Superman in the movie! pic.twitter.com/h2WwgThT0J — Black Adam News (@blackadamnews) October 6, 2022

I don't want to step on anyone's toes, these aren't my scoops to make, but I think Henry Cavill fans are going to be happy moving forward with DC movies. It seems like the bridge between WB and Cavill has been crossed and it's not just a BLACK ADAM scene. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) October 6, 2022

While the rumor has gained momentum amongst fans and insiders, it has not yet been officially confirmed. However, the details about Superman’s suit and Williams’ iconic Superman theme song make it harder to believe the rumors are wholly made up. Until DC officially confirms the news, though, or until Cavill is seen firsthand in Black Adam, the rumors will have to remain rumors.

