'Thor: Love and Thunder': All Cast and Characters Confirmed and Rumored | The Mary Sue

We are a mere few weeks away from the next major installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The red carpet premiere for Thor: Love and Thunder is only a few days away, and on July 8th, it arrives in theaters. Marvel is notoriously secretive about their projects, but Thor 4 seemed to be more top-secret than usual.

In development since 2019, it feels like fans have been waiting a millennium for this movie. Originally, it was supposed to debut In November 2021 but had delays because of the COIVD-19 pandemic. When the trailer finally hit the internet, it racked up over 209 million views in the first 24 hours. We are obviously hungry for all things Thor. As an appetizer, let’s go over all the confirmed and rumored characters (and actors) for Love and Thunder.

Confirmed

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – The titular character returns for some more rocking space adventures.

Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) – Finally, the return of Jane Foster. No longer just Thor’s ex, she claimed Mjölnir and a godly mantle for herself.

King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) – Going from scrapper to king, Valkyrie must make the adjustment to life as a ruler. Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Thompson have verified Valkyrie’s bisexuality will finally be addressed in this film (yay!).

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) – The new villain who wants all gods to pay for their indifference to the lives of others.

Korg (Taika Waititi) – The soft-spoken rock gladiator Thor befriended in Thor: Ragnarok.

Miek – Korg’s other gladiator best friend.

The Guardians of the Galaxy – All the Guardians return for Thor’s soul-searching space fun. So Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn) will be there.

Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder – Thor’s awesome goats make their first MCU appearance.

Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) – Sif started in the MCU as one of The Warriors Three (Thor’s besties) in the first Thor movie, but she hasn’t been part of Thor’s story since then.

The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) – The displaced ruler of Sakaar makes a return.

Zeus (Russell Crowe) – King of the Greek pantheon of gods, and on Gorr’s hit list.

Bast (Akosia Sabet) – Egyptian cat goddess with deep connections to Black Panther and Wakanda.

The Thespians – At the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok, a group of thespians acted out Loki’s version of the previous movie, Thor: The Dark World. They are back to act out the events of Ragnarok. There will be a thespian version of Loki (Matt Damon), Thor (Luke Hemsworth), Odin (Sam Neill), and Hela (Melissa McCarthy).

Rumored

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) – Although the Loki belonging to Thor’s timeline is dead, we know a variant of Thor’s beloved brother is traveling through the timelines and could pop up.

Lena Headey – Many rumors are circulating on the internet linking Headey to the movie. This would be her first appearance in the MCU, so no characters are linked right now to her. But many speculate she will be a godly character from Asgard (such as Thor’s other amazing sister Angela) or possibly Hera, Zeus’s wife.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) – As another space-traveling character, it is in the realm of possibility for Captain Marvel to make an appearance. There have also been several rumors (and hints from the actors) that Captain Marvel and Valkyrie might have a romance in their future (I’m crossing my fingers).

Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) – Gamora died during Avengers: Infinity War, but a time-displaced version of the character came into play during Avengers: Endgame. This Gamora never became a member of Guardians of the Galaxy. Maybe her opinion of the team changed since the last time we saw her.

Eitri (Peter Dinklage) – The space weapon smith crafted Mjölnir ages ago. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thor sought him out to make Stormbreaker in the same manner. He may have had a hand in reforming the broken hammer.

Khonshu – The patron god of Moon Knight could be linked, as another Egyptian god, Bast, is already confirmed.

Beta Ray Bill – Yes, this is a long shot. But as I outlined in a previous article, Marvel has left plenty of clues hinting at the fan-favorite wielder of Stormbreaker showing up.

Honestly, we’ve already got the trifecta of Hemsworth, Portman, and Thompson, so anyone else is just icing on the cake. Who are you excited to see in Thor: Love and Thunder?

