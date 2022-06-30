Best Marvel Shows on Disney Plus | The Mary Sue

In between new Marvel shows or movies, it is fun to go back and re-watch some of the older series. And now that Disney owns the keys to the Marvel Universe, there are almost endless options to watch on Disney Plus.

Over the past few years, Disney has not only created some amazing new Marvel shows, but they also have accumulated the shows made by other studios. Disney Plus has animated shows from the 1990s and live-action shows from ABC. Most recently, they added the six shows that make up the Defenders Saga, originally on Netflix.

So, if you feel overwhelmed by the selection, these are some of the best places to start.

Jessica Jones (2015-2019)

(image: Netflix/Disney)

Of the Netflix shows, Daredevil always seems to get the love. However, for me, Jessica Jones was the best of the Defenders Saga. As one of the few superhero shows focused on a woman, it needed to be special. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) may have super strength, durability, and a kind of flying power, but that doesn’t mean she is a role model. I love a good, rage-filled, messy hero. In season one, the villain (played by David Tennant) feels like toxic masculinity personified. Something many women wish they had superpowers to combat.

X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997)

(image: Fox/Marvel)

X-Men: The Animated Series was a Saturday morning must for many Marvel kids during the 90s (this is where my obsession with Rogue began). The X-Men are such an important part of Marvel, yet the live-action versions have yet to get right. The animated series puts much of the original comic book feel in and mixes that with deep character stories to create something magical. This is probably why Disney is planning a new continuation of the show.

Avengers Assemble (2012-2019)

(image: Marvel)

Yes, Avengers Assemble is a show geared towards kids. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t wonderful and funny. Over the series, they tackle many key Avengers comic book storylines. In many ways, Assemble is what I wanted the live-action Avengers films to be. It shows the team living in the Avengers Tower and building friendships with the other members of the group. Steve Rogers/Captain America painting pictures of the Avengers just warms my heart.

Loki (2021)

(image: Disney/Marvel)

When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) died in Avengers: Endgame, a lot of fans felt cheated. Loki may be a villain, but he is so charming and fun that we easily forgive him (most of the time). So, the Loki series luckily gave us a new version of Loki, along with many other variants of the trickster god. And Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius is a wonderful addition. Hopefully, season two will give us a scene of Loki and Mobius riding a jet ski.

WandaVision (2021)

(image: Disney/Marvel)

WandaVision created a different world for the Marvel heroes. The show, although tackling a heavy topic, created a fun way to tell the story through time traveling in different eras of television. Plus, seeing a show dedicated to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) dealing with her extreme grief was refreshing and relatable.

Moon Knight (2022)

(image: Disney/Marvel)

Many reviews and comments for Moon Knight stated it didn’t feel like a Marvel show. In a lot of ways it didn’t, and that is a good thing. Moon Knight is a new take on the superhero story, with a bonus of ancient Egyptian gods. Even brand-new MCU fans can step into this show and not feel like they are missing out on some of the lore. It works in action, with drama, and even a few scary moments. Oscar Isaac played Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Jake Lockley with such brilliance, he really deserves all the awards.

Ms. Marvel (2022)

(image: Disney/Marvel)

Like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel is just a solid show. You have the familiar world set up by all the previous MCU films. But it is told through a new lens of the ultimate fangirl, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). When Khan’s wildest dream of becoming a superhero comes true, it isn’t as fun as she thought it would be. But if Kamala Khan wants to save the world, she will save the world.

Which Marvel shows are your favorites?

(feature image: Disney/Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]