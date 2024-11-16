Every ’90 Day Fiancé’ death, confirmed

At its best, 90 Day Fiancé is a show about the power of love. The premise is simple; with a unique visa, overseas fiances are flown into the U.S. and allowed to stay for 90 days. When those days are up, their partner can decide to marry them or send them home. While many of the stories of 90 Day Fiancé couples conclude with happy endings, not all of them are so lucky. Sometimes, life can be all too cruel, and separate us from our loved ones before their time.

Remedios, Sheila’s mom

In season 6 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, contestant David traveled to the Philippines to meet his girlfriend Sheila for the first time in person. Sheila’s mother Remedios confessed that she was nervous about their meeting, citing the family’s living conditions, which she called “poor” as a cause for concern. She feared that the Nebraska native would have second thoughts about his relationship with Sheila and decide to rethink their relationship. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, and the two were later married. Sadly, while David was staying with Sheila and her family, Remedios fell down the stairs. She passed away from her injuries, and the couple found her body the next morning.

Elmira Sukaj, Florian Sukaj’s sister

After Florian Sukaj left his native Albania to be with his girlfriend, Stacey Silva, he was informed of the tragic passing of his sister Elmira to cancer. Though he and Stacey were married soon after Florian’s arrival, Florian was not able to return home to visit his sister due to Albania’s Covid-19 restrictions. When speaking about his sister, Florian reminisced that she was a “very positive person” and lamented that God so often takes “the good people.”

Sally, Kim Menzies’ mother

In season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, San Diego restaurant manager Kim Menzies was introduced as the girlfriend of Nigerian rapper Usman Umar. Kim lived with her mother, who struggled with health issues, requiring Kim to provide her with round-the-clock care. Kim referred to her mom as her best friend. “I would lay down in the street and die for two people in my life,” Kim said during the series premiere in December 2021 “and that is my mother and my son.” While the season was still airing, Kim’s mother passed away in January 2022. Kim later got a tattoo of a red balloon with the word “Mommy” serving as the string in her mother’s memory.

Jose Joaquin, Guillermo Rojer’s brother

Guillermo Rojer starred in season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, leaving behind his life in the Dominican Republic to be with real estate agent Kara Bass in Virginia. After a little over a month, the pair were married in a beer hall. Guillermo was informed of his brother’s passing in the middle of the night during the show’s filming. Jose lived with his brother Guillermo for a time, and Guillermo served as his caretaker. After a recent hospitalization, Jose was undergoing dialysis. Due to the strict rules of the K-1 visa for which Guillermo applied, he was not able to return to the Dominican Republic to be with his brother at the end of his life. He reserved a front-row seat for his brother during his wedding ceremony as a tribute.

Adriel, Anny Francisco & Robert Springs’ son

Florida native Robert Springs met Anny Francisco from the Dominican Republic online. The couple spent over seven months in a long-distance relationship before Robert booked a cruise with a one-day stopover in Anny’s hometown. During the eight hours they spent together, Robert proposed. Robert brought her back to the United States to live with him. The couple were married, and Anny gave birth to Brenda Aaliyah in July 2020. A year later, Anny and Robert welcomed their new baby Adriel into the world. In a devastating turn of events, Adriel passed away seven months later. While Anny did not share the details of Adriel’s passing, it may have occurred due to complications from a surgical procedure.

Jason Hitch

Jason Hitch first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé during season 2, along with girlfriend Cassia from Brazil. After meeting on Facebook, the 23-year-old Cassia traveled to the United States to be with the then 38-year-old Jason. After a short, troubled marriage, the pair divorced in 2018. Cassie later went on to study at the University of South Florida and married a personal trainer in February 2021. Jason passed away two months earlier due to complications from Covid-19. He was unvaccinated and had no pre-existing medical conditions. He died in a Florida hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 45.

Gary Rathgeber, Corey Rathgeber’s father

While appearing on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Corey Rathgeber sold all of his possessions to travel to Ecuador and be with his long-term partner, Evelin Villegas. While Corey’s father Gary expressed concerns about his son’s departure, he ultimately wished the couple the best. Gary wasn’t able to be there for his son’s return from South America, as he passed away from an enflamed pancreas in 2019.

Glenda Standridge, Angela Deem’s mother

Days after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days‘ Angela Deem was married to Michael llesanmi in Nigeria, her mother Glenda Standridge passed away. Before Angela was married, she worked as a hospice nurse and used the money she made to support her family, including her mother. Angela was torn about leaving her mother, who was battling cancer at the time, but Glenda told her to go and not worry about her. Just hours after the wedding ceremony, Angela received a call that her mother had been rushed to the hospital. Angela was able to make it back to Georgia to spend time with her mom, who passed away 10 days later.

Kazhem Paschel, Geoffrey Paschel’s son

During his courtship with Varya Malina on Before the 90 Days, the couple went to visit the grave of Geoffrey’s late son Kazhem, who died of a seizure at only 13 months old. “February 3 marks the day that our little boy would be 3 years old.” Geoffrey wrote in an Instagram tribute to his son. “He was an absolute jewel … wish beyond every measure that he was still here to be able to enjoy it.”

Michael Silva, Darcey and Stacey Silva’s brother

During their season 1 debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, twin sisters Darcey and Stacey opened up about the death of their brother Michael, who passed away long before the show aired. When Michael was 24, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma. He died three years later at the young age of 27. The twins honored him by launching their fashion brand, House of Eleven. Michael was born and passed away on the 11th day of two separate months.

