All ’90 Day Fiancé’ Couples Still Together Confirmed

The ins and outs of falling in love with someone from another country can be tough, but love can conquer a lot of cultural, emotional, and communication differences as we have seen in ten seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.

When an American brings their fiancé to the U.S., the couple has ninety days to get married or their fiancé visa is revoked. The dramatic reality show has followed these couples during their ninety-day journey and beyond. Which couples survived that journey? I dug into social media and counted recent appearances from all our favorite couples who are still together, to confirm their blissed out status. Let’s peep at who’s still in love and creating new families.

1. Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara have had a long journey together as Jovi’s work on rigs off the coast of Louisiana take him away from his wife and their daughter Mylah for weeks at a time, leaving Yara alone in a new country with her baby. This has always caused difficulty for the couple, but they still spend all of Jovi’s off time together as a family and spent Easter happily together with Mylah in 2024.

2. Armando and Kenny

Armando and Kenny are still going strong and continuing their healthy relationship with open communication and emotional honesty. Right now we have the delight of seeing them comment on 90DF Season 10 on 90DF: Pillow Talk and watching their journey to have a child together on Season 8 of 90DF: Happily Ever After.

3. Andrei and Elizabeth

Andrei and Elizabeth went through some of the wildest family drama (I’m talking fisticuffs) in the entire series when Elizabeth’s brother and Andrei didn’t get along during their initial ninety-day journey. That didn’t stop the couple from getting married, having their daughter (and second kid on the way!), or sharing their thoughts with us on the most recent season of 90DF: PT.

4. Loren and Alexei

Alexei and Loren are big favorites because of their sweet and open natures and their sincere devotion to each other. We get to see them on 90DF: PT every week right now. They have three kids and have been open on social media and in interviews about struggles as young parents. Both of these cuties are as charming as ever as they tie-dye shirts and watch TV together.

5. Anny and Robert

Anny and Robert had their fair share of troubles over standard of living, communication, and argued frequently during their first ninety days together in the US. Yet today, they’re still together, teasing each other on 90DF: PT weekly, and are raising their daughter in Florida together.

6. Brandon and Julia

When Julia came to live in the United States, she certainly didn’t expect to do farm work or follow every rule Brandon’s parents laid out. The course of true love never did run smooth, but eventually these two did get married and are still happily posting silly videos online together this year.

7. Clayton and Anali

When Anali came to the U.S. from Peru, to live with her fiancé Clayton and get married, she didn’t tell her father. Though this caused chaos for the couple initially, Anali did end up saying, “I do,” and the couple is still together as of February 2024.

8. Devin and Nick

Devin and Nick’s issues were relatively tame compared to many other 90DF couples. They did get married, got to ride in a helicopter on their wedding day, and are still together since the season 10 tell-all.

9. Citra and Sam

Sam and Citra had no shortage of issues as Sam converted to Islam so he could marry Citra. Citra’s family flew all the way from Indonesia to see her get married and make sure that the couple had an Islamic wedding. They’re still together to this day and seem to be as happy as ever to finally be married.

10. Kara and Guillermo

Kara and Guillermo’s age difference initially caused problems with their communication and individual needs. But this adorable couple worked out their differences during their ninety day journey, got married, and have a cute little son named Nicolas. We’re currently graced with their opinion on 90DF: PT every week.

11. Patrick and Thais

The biggest problem for Patrick and Thais, when Thais came to the United States, was the fact that Patrick’s brother John still lived with him and refused to leave. John and Thais didn’t like each other for various reasons, but that didn’t stop Patrick from marrying Thais and booting his brother out to a different apartment. Every week, we see John and Patrick meet up for 90DF: PT and hear Patrick talk about Thais and their young baby.

12. Bilal and Shaeeda

Neither Bilal nor Shaeeda knew the kinds of adjustments that would come with Shaeeda’s arrival in America, since Bilal was a divorced father of two and Shaeeda wanted a new child. Through many arguments and perhaps more tears, eventually this Muslim couple got married and are happily laughing together on 90DF: PT to this day.

13. David and Annie

David fell in love with Annie in Thailand when he was penniless, but he proposed anyways. Though this made for many tough challenges, David brought Annie to the U.S. and married her. The couple flirts weekly on 90DF: PT.

14. Rebecca and Zied

Despite the clash of cultural differences and Zied’s introduction to the willpower of American women, Rebecca and Zied are going strong today and celebrated Rebecca’s birthday together in February.

15. Aleksandra and Josh

Aleksandra and Josh are still going strong after Aleksandra converted to the Church of the Latter Day Saints so she could marry Josh. After getting married and starting their family, they are both in medical school and still together.

16. Mahmoud and Nicole

Mahmoud and Nicole are still together in the sense that we don’t have any proof they’ve broken up yet. But they are married and Mahmoud has moved from Egypt to live with Nicole in L.A. in 90DF: HAE season 8.

17. Lowo and Narkyia

Lowo and Narkyia had a relatively tame ninety-day journey compared to the blowouts we see today. Perhaps that’s what has contributed to their long-term success, as they just celebrated their seventh anniversary in February 2024 and seem to be happy as two peas in a pod.

18. Alla and Matt

Though Matt had been married twice before, his third marriage to Alla has been a success. They have many children together and live in Ohio to this day.

19. Mursel and Anna

Anna did everything she could to please Mursel and he still seemed unhappy during their ninety-day journey when he moved to the U.S. He still said, “I do,” in the end, and they’re still married and together as of April 2024.

20. Fernando and Carolina

Though they had a rough patch and a separation in 2020, Fernando and Carolina got back together and are now raising their child.

21. Noon and Kyle

Another cute couple with mild miscommunication issues that ultimately could not overshadow their love for each other, Noon and Kyle still seem to spend every minute together per their social media and are as cute as they were in season three.

22. Angela and Michael

Don’t ask me how these two are still together, because I have no idea. But the controversial grandma and possible sugar momma Angela recently confirmed that she and her Nigerian husband Michael just celebrated four years together on her TikTok.

23. Alan and Kirlyam

Alan and Kirlyam are still going strong after saying their marriage vows on season one of 90DF, and have two sons together.

24. Paola and Russ

Despite recent breakup rumors, Paola and Russ are still together after Paola journeyed from Colombia to start their family together in the U.S. They celebrated ten years together recently and are raising their son together in Miami.

25. Amy and Danny

After their ninety-day journey, Amy and Danny are still together and run a conservative family podcast while managing their three kids. They just announced that they have a fourth on the way.

Other Couples

Though I can’t confirm that the following couples are still together via social media or recent series appearances, there are some sources that say these couples are also still living out their happily ever after:

Louis and Aya

Aika and Josh

Melanie and Devar

Evelyn and Justin

