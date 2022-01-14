How Old Is Everyone on Euphoria?

Euphoria is back with season 2 and with it comes the age-old question: How old is the cast of Euphoria? The show, which Zendaya has warned her younger fans about, has extremely mature themes, which means that the cast is a bit older than the characters they’re portraying on HBO hit. With conversations about sexuality, assault, drug addiction, and more, the series isn’t for younger audiences, and the cast themselves are in their twenties (for the most part).

With the return of season 2, fans are worried about the future for Rue and what is going to happen as we return to their world. Are things going to work out with Rue and Jules? What will happen with her struggle with addiction? How much will Nate’s villainous ways continue to haunt those around him?

But how old are the characters of Euphoria in comparison to the actors playing them? Let’s take a look!

Rue (played by Zendaya)

When we meet Rue in season 1, she is 17 years old. We meet her in the summer before her junior year, when she went to rehab for drug addiction. Played by 25-year-old actress Zendaya, the role won her an Emmy, and rightfully so. Born on September 1, 1996, Zendaya doesn’t look out of place playing a 17-year-old Rue.

Jules (played by Hunter Schafer)

Jules is a junior, just like Rue and the majority of their friends. Played by activist, model, and all around star Hunter Schaefer, Jules struggles to find herself in a new school but finds a relationship with Rue that brings the two back together time and time again. Schaefer is currently 23 years old, recently celebrating her birthday on New Year’s Eve!

Gia (Storm Reid)

Rue’s younger sister is Gia, who is 13 years old in the series. Storm Reid, who plays her, was born on July 1, 2003 and turned 18 years old last year. She’s not the youngest member of the cast, but playing Rue’s middle school-age sister has her on the younger side of the cast at large. Gia’s storyline is tied to her discovery of Rue when she overdosed in her room during season 1 and struggling with her emotions about her sister’s addiction.

Fez (Angus Cloud)

The interesting thing about Fez’s age is that he dropped out of school, which means we’re not sure how old he was when he did so or how old that makes him now. The actor behind him, Angus Cloud, was born on July 10, 1994, making him 27 years old and a bit older then the rest of the cast, which makes sense for Fez as a character. We might not know his exact age, but he is probably at least 19, if not in his early 20s, which makes his new seeming attraction to Lexi, a high school junior, uncomfortable.

Nate (Jacob Elordi)

The show’s antagonist is Nate, who takes his own complicated issues out on the characters around him. Nate is a senior, putting him at 18 years old. He’s played by 24-year-old actor Jacob Elordi, who was born on June 26, 1997. Nate is an imposing figure for those on Euphoria, and when we first met him, Jules instantly held her own against him and was the only one who seemingly would, but even then, Nate still remained the villain that fans knew him to be.

Elliot (Dominic Fike)

Making his appearance in season 2, Elliot is a “friend” of Rue and Jules, so roughly their same age. He’s played by Dominic Fike, a 26-year-old musician is from Naples, Florida who was born on December 30, 1995. His introduction into the series is clearly going to test the relationship that is building between Jules and Rue, given what we’ve seen.

Maddy (Alexa Demie)

It is unclear how old Maddy is. She’s an upperclassman but we’re not sure if she’s an 11th or a 12th grader. Distractify lists her as 17, so the same age as Rue. Played by Alexa Demie, she is the oldest of the teenage characters, having just turned 32. Born on December 11, 1990, Demie brings to life the complicated Maddy, who is in a relationship with Nate despite the two of them constantly using their jealousy against each other.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney)

Cassie is a senior who is 18 years old and the older sister to Lexi. She’s played by Sydney Sweeney, who turned 24 years old on September 12, 1997. Cassie is a fascinating character because she’s strong in certain aspects of her life and yet struggles with her own identity throughout the show thanks to her relationship to her mother.

Kat (Barbie Ferreira)

Kat, like Rue and Jules, is a junior, but that didn’t stop her from making a name for herself on porn websites after chasing her “online” fame from her fanfic writing. Played by 25-year-old Barbie Ferreira, she was born on December 14, 1996 and is an American model and actress. Her turn as Kat in Euphoria is a brilliant look into online culture and searching for a place where you belong.

BB (Sophia Rose Wilson)

Like the rest of her friend group, Barbara “BB” is a junior. According to her Instagram, she turned 18 years old back in 2019, making her 20 years old now. While BB is a fun character, she’s more of comedic relief in a lot of ways, but still, actress Sophia Rose Wilson brings her to life in a hilariously fun way.

Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton)

Fez’s little brother is Ashtray, who we see dealing drugs in the first season. Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray, is 15 years old now, so we can assume he was supposed to be roughly 13/14 years old in season one. Ashtray has tattoos and is meant to seem older than he is, but there is no denying that he is a literal child. That’s the bit, despite how actually sad Ashtray and Fez’s upbringing is when we learn about them.

Lexi (Maude Apatow)

Rue’s best friend, for the most part, is Lexi. She’s also a junior and is played by Maude Apatow (the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann) and just turned 24 years old on December 15. For many of us, we’ve seen Apatow grow up in her father’s movies with Knocked Up and This Is 40, but she’s come into her own as Lexi and shown her incredible acting abilities.

Ethan (Austin Abrams)

An 11th grader as well, Ethan is with Kat, and he is played by the charming Austin Abrams. The star of Dash & Lily, Abrams turned 26 years old on September 2 and is a wonderfully fun contrast to Barbie Ferreira’s Kat. In a show that has so many complicated characters, it is almost nice to just see Kat and Ethan’s relationship grow in the midst of everything else.

Travis (Lil Meech)

New to Euphoria is Travis, who clearly has a thing for Maddy from what we know, which is not going to bode well for him given Nate’s past. At only 20 years old, the rapper is well known and growing in his fame. Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, was born on April 22, 2000, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to Travis this season.

Chris (Algee Smith)

When we meet Chris, he’s just started a relationship with Cassie and is on his way to college, making him roughly 19 years old. He’s played by 27-year-old Algee Smith, who was born on November 7, 1994. Chris is interesting in contrast to Cassie. He starts their relationship off exceptionally rough but learns to communicate with her, and one of the most telling scenes comes early with Chris when he wants to talk about how hard school is but Cassie thinks he just wants sex.

—

There are plenty of other characters out there in Euphoria (especially with adults like Colmon Domingo’s Ali and Eric Dane’s Cal Jacobs), but out of the core cast, that’s how everyone’s age matches up with their character’s age!

