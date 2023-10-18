Estere, Madonna’s Daughter, Stuns Crowd With Vogue Performance at The Celebration Tour

Not too long ago, Blue Ivy Carter made the Beyhive scream when she performed alongside her mom, Beyoncé. Blue proved that she was just as good of a dancer as her mom, making her onstage debut by dancing in sync beside Queen Bey, who was hyping her daughter up the entire time. It was a sweet moment between the mom and daughter duo.

But it turns out that Beyoncé isn’t the only one with a daughter who just happens to be a talented dancer. Estere, daughter of the Queen of Pop, showed the world that she also knows a thing or two about vogue. Madonna, the famed “Vogue” singer, couldn’t be any prouder of her daughter’s dancing. You can see her in the TikTok below, on stage with another of her children, Lourdes Leon, cheering Estere on:

Not much is known about Estere and her sister, Stella, who were adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2017. Regardless, there’s no denying that Estere’s performance left the audience stunned. She danced to a remix of her mother’s hits and then appeared to DJ while her mother sang “Vogue.” Estere did all this at only 11 years old—which happens to be the same age as Blue Ivy. Fans are dubbing Estere a “future collaborator” of Blue Ivy while sharing their hopes for a joint performance in the distant future.

It’s certainly not impossible to see a collab happening between Blue and Estere, especially with Beyoncé and Madonna having a good friendship. Beyoncé vogued during the Renaissance Tour, and she gave Madonna a shout-out during a performance. The Queen of Pop didn’t invent voguing, of course, but she helped introduce mainstream audiences to the dance style in the iconic music video for “Vogue,” which featured numerous performers from the queer ballroom scene in New York, where voguing originated.

Madonna and Beyonce are training the pop girls that will take over the world. When Esther & Blue Ivy collaborate in ten years, it will go number one.https://t.co/GrwpwPzwLM — ????????️❥????✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) October 16, 2023

It appears that the House of Madonna will live on through her children since Estere wasn’t the only one among her daughters to showcase jaw-dropping talent. Her older sister, Chifundo Mercy James, also dazzled everybody with her amazing skills on the piano. Talent is off the charts in the House of Carter and House of Madonna, and the best part of it all is to see both Beyoncé and Madonna pass the baton to their young daughters.

(featured image: Kevin Mazur, WireImage for Live Nation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]