‘Entitlements’: Is Elon Musk saying he slash 500 billion dollars spent on programs like Social Security and Medicare?

Elon Musk called things like Social Security and Medicare “entitlements.” Do you know who gets Social Security and Medicare? People who are retired, disabled, and those who are 65 or older.

Musk was speaking at CPAC when he spoke about the 500 billion dollars a year spend on these two programs. Again, many receive social security checks because of years of work put into building up their social security and getting to retire comfortably. Musk, while wearing sunglasses and a “dark MAGA” hat, made it seem as if those who benefit from these programs should worry.

Calling these “entitlements” is really fascinating given that they are programs meant to help the older citizens who maybe cannot work like they could when they were younger. People like Donald Trump, for instance. But Musk pushed the narrative that there is a lot of “fraud” and “abuse” in these programs. How? The only people eligible are those with disabilities and elderly citizens!

In reality, there are sections of social security that it seems like Musk and Donald Trump are trying to target. Like those who are using it because they cannot afford groceries and essentials for living. This line of thinking goes across the board with the Trump administration as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also trying to say what can and cannot be covered by food stamps.

Elon Musk suggests he wants to cut “500 billion dollars” from programs like Social Security and Medicare, calling them “entitlements” pic.twitter.com/ZfcTajz4Zz — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 20, 2025

This is what happens when billionaires are in charge

It is one thing to have these men using their wealth to buy things like Twitter because they don’t like that you can’t say slurs or attack people but now they are all in power, trying to tear down government funding that is meant to help Americans get by day to day. What is next?

If medicare is an “entitlement” then what is stopping Musk and company from saying the same thing about unemployment checks? Is tax season going to turn into the IRS keeping whatever extra money they’ve taken from citizens and forcing us to pay more? What exactly is going to happen now that men like Musk are in charge?

Musk’s comments are frightening and they also highlight an important thing about the way this administration thinks: None of it is accurate. They’re lying about these programs, their base then takes those lies as facts of their own, and it creates a vicious cycle of half truths and made up ideas circling the drain.

When the economy continues on the downward trajectory it is on, who is Trump and Musk going to blame? It is DOGE’s fault for all the cuts and lay offs but they won’t see it that way. Cutting this 500 billion from essential programs isn’t going to make people go out and buy eggs and everything just feels upsetting and like Musk and company don’t know what they’re actually cutting.

