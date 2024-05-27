Soulslike inspired by the Commedia dell'arte, Enotria: The Last Song
(Jyamma Games)
Category:
Gaming

When To Expect ‘Enotria: The Last Song,’ Every Theater Kid’s Anticipated Soulslike

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 26, 2024 09:30 pm

Don’t be fooled by the stunning environment of Enotria: The Last Song. It may not look as foreboding as many other soulslike games, but it takes place in a place in a world that has become a stage for an endless play.

Recommended Videos

Ever since the world has been struck by ‘canovaccio,’ the people of Enotria have been stuck on a perpetual script. Even death would be preferable to stasis, but it seems that canovaccio prevents people from dying.

Anyone who has ever participated in theater knows that it’s torture to have too many show dates. You can even say that the people of Enotria are just actors playing on encore. But as bad as this all is, something tells me that we’re also going to be stuck playing Enotria: The Last Song for hours on end.

Enotria: The Last Song will officially be released on September 19, 2024. While waiting for the game’s release, you can play the demo on Steam and PS5.

A Sunny But Eerie Environment

A theater in stasis

The game borrows largely from Italian folklore and theater traditions. If you’ve read or watched performances of the Commedia dell’arte, then you’ll find many characters and concepts in the game familiar. Even Pulcinella, your creator, is one of the many mascheras from the Commedia dell’arte.

In a world with a demented script, you, the Maskless, are the only one who has no assigned role. As the Maskless, you are unaffected by the same script that others are forced to follow. It is your quest to bring change to the world, one improv at a time.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The 10 Hardest ‘Elden Ring’ Bosses, Ranked
A bestial god crouches against a dark red sky in "Elden Ring"
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The 10 Hardest ‘Elden Ring’ Bosses, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 25, 2024
Read Article Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay
Wuthering Waves Rover, Chixia, and Yangyang at the introduction.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Rarity Collection 2 Release Date Confirmed
Photo of yami yugi from yugioh
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Rarity Collection 2 Release Date Confirmed
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 23, 2024
Read Article How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Mario and Yoshi in 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 23, 2024
Read Article Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
A sneak peak of Wuthering Waves, featuring the Gorges of Spirits location
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 10 Hardest ‘Elden Ring’ Bosses, Ranked
A bestial god crouches against a dark red sky in "Elden Ring"
Category: Gaming
Gaming
The 10 Hardest ‘Elden Ring’ Bosses, Ranked
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 25, 2024
Read Article Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay
Wuthering Waves Rover, Chixia, and Yangyang at the introduction.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Rarity Collection 2 Release Date Confirmed
Photo of yami yugi from yugioh
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Rarity Collection 2 Release Date Confirmed
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 23, 2024
Read Article How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Mario and Yoshi in 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door'
Category: Gaming
Gaming
How To Get Every Yoshi Kid in ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 23, 2024
Read Article Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
A sneak peak of Wuthering Waves, featuring the Gorges of Spirits location
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Here Are the Playable Characters from ‘Wuthering Waves’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 22, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.