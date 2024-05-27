Don’t be fooled by the stunning environment of Enotria: The Last Song. It may not look as foreboding as many other soulslike games, but it takes place in a place in a world that has become a stage for an endless play.

Ever since the world has been struck by ‘canovaccio,’ the people of Enotria have been stuck on a perpetual script. Even death would be preferable to stasis, but it seems that canovaccio prevents people from dying.

Anyone who has ever participated in theater knows that it’s torture to have too many show dates. You can even say that the people of Enotria are just actors playing on encore. But as bad as this all is, something tells me that we’re also going to be stuck playing Enotria: The Last Song for hours on end.

Enotria: The Last Song will officially be released on September 19, 2024. While waiting for the game’s release, you can play the demo on Steam and PS5.

A Sunny But Eerie Environment

A theater in stasis

The game borrows largely from Italian folklore and theater traditions. If you’ve read or watched performances of the Commedia dell’arte, then you’ll find many characters and concepts in the game familiar. Even Pulcinella, your creator, is one of the many mascheras from the Commedia dell’arte.

In a world with a demented script, you, the Maskless, are the only one who has no assigned role. As the Maskless, you are unaffected by the same script that others are forced to follow. It is your quest to bring change to the world, one improv at a time.

