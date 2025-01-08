Emma Stone embodies two Hollywood icons with her major hair reveal at the Golden Globes

If there is anybody who can effectively rock any hairstyle, it’s Emma Stone, and I am so glad to see her back in the spotlight during awards season. She never misses any of her styling, and it’s great to see that hasn’t changed.

Of course, one of the best ways to debut a new memorable haircut is obviously in the most dramatic way possible, which is what Stone did. At Sunday’s Golden Globes, she shocked everybody when she appeared with a brown pixie cut rather than her typical shoulder-length red hair.

Speaking with Allure, longtime stylist Mara Roszak credited Winona Ryder in 1996 and Liv Tyler in 1998 for Stone’s Globes look. “It’s been growing out, and it’s looking so stunning—very nineties in that nostalgic way,” said Roszak. And I have to agree–it’s making me want to desperately scour eBay for Urban Decay nail polishes and regret not redoing my usual bob.

Marie Claire also pointed out that Stone’s style was very “Mia Farrow-esque.” Which, iconic. Truly. To me, she is also embodying Michelle Williams at the 2017 Oscars, which is one of the first times I became enamored with a pixie cut.

While Stone herself never confirmed she had buzzed her hair while filming Bugonia in New York this past October as has been speculated, this cut all but clarifies that. Anybody who has ever been growing out a buzz cut, or who has chosen to wear a pixie cut, knows that they unfortunately don’t style themselves. A lot of work goes into making them look good, especially if you have hair with any sort of curl or texture.

Diving into the prep it took for the look, Roszak said, “The prep is really in the cut. The smallest tweak can make the biggest difference.” So while Stone’s hair was damp, she used a comb to smooth the back of her hair and create a part before using styling cream. Safe to say, it worked out well. Consider me influenced.

Stone’s hair color is thanks to OLAPLEX Global Ambassador and celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, who glossed it with a shade she calls “nutmeg.”

I can’t wait for the rest of the awards season and what other looks we’ll see from her. With her hair being so short and not the main focus, it’s a perfect time for her jewelry and couture to shine, as we saw with her outfit at the Globes. Give me more dramatic looks, please!

