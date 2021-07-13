When Emily in Paris received multiple Golden Globe nominations, we were all befuddled. People’s enjoyment of the show seemed to be entirely of the hate-watch variety. It was a fun show to mock and as someone who binged it in one day while down with the flu, I can tell you it’s a great sick day show–meaning pleasant, mindless banality. But did anyone actually think the show was good? Of course not!

When the entire Hollywood Foreign Press Association then proceeded to come crumbling down, with the public finally catching on to how corrupt and generally inept the organization has been for decades, it was also revealed that the Emily in Paris producers flew Golden Globes judges out to Paris for a lavish VIP vacation and set visit. Given how we know the HFPA values high-profile sycophancy above everything else, including actual quality, those nominations suddenly made a lot more sense.

Except now here we are, months later, seeing Emily in Paris being gifted with an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy. Best! Comedy!

We once again find ourselves befuddled.

When ‘Emily in Paris’ gets nominated for Best Comedy Series #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ZptTwsCvpA — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) July 13, 2021

me to awards shows about emily in paris pic.twitter.com/45wLrZzzMh — Vulture (@vulture) July 13, 2021

How can they get it so right (Pen15, Ted Lasso, Hacks), yet also so wrong (Emily in Paris)? pic.twitter.com/XOWVl4h6dq — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) July 13, 2021

reading Emmy nominations pic.twitter.com/kdjalS3Vil — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎆 (@davejorgenson) July 13, 2021

im sorry but seeing emily in paris be nominated for an emmy alongside actually amazing tv shows is like going to dinner at a restaurant with three michelin stars and seeing that skittles are also on the menu — Zia Thompson (@ZiaThompson21) July 13, 2021

Emily in Paris isn’t the only nomination that got a strong reaction. On the positive side, some of our favorites absolutely dominated with 20 or more nominations each–including Ted Lasso, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and The Crown. We’re also so excited to see A Black Lady Sketch Show and The Amber Ruffin Show get recognized.

THE WOMAN IS HER OWN COMPETITION 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/dueHprR8Vl — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) July 13, 2021

PEN15 is such an out-of-the-box choice for Emmys voters and its three nominations are so deserved. And over on SNL, Bowen Yang became the first featured player to ever get an Emmy nom.

Pose’s Mj Rodriguez finally got nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama becoming the first trans person ever to get a lead acting Emmy nomination.

On the flip side, the snubs were bad. We’ll probably have more thoughts in the coming days but right now we just can’t get over seeing the John Boyega-led Small Axe and the phenomenal acting performances from Underground Railroad be overlooked.

Two black series — Small Axe and The Underground Railroad — treated black people as three-dimensional humans, and the Emmys gave them dust. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) July 13, 2021

Very pleased that The Underground Railroad got several technical noms as it well deserves, but all the actors getting blanked is, inconceivable — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) July 13, 2021

You can see the full list of nominations here. Let us know your thoughts on Emily and everything else!

OK, what else happened today that wasn’t the Emmys?

Pokémon Go Canceled an event scheduled to launch new Pokémon variants because of COVID-19 increases in Japan. (via Comicbook.com)

Oh no. There’s a Kraft mac & cheese ice cream and apparently it’s VERY good. (via Eater)

“The Olympics’ ban on caps for afro hair is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to swimming.” (via gal-dem)

This child has great taste.

I am CRYING at this kids choice of role models🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmqOKAtXX1 — Pariss Athena | Founder of Black Tech Pipeline (@ParissAthena) July 11, 2021

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith apologizes for xenophobic comments about baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani. (via HuffPost)

Olivia Rodrigo’s heading to the White House to help with the vaccination effort. (via BuzzFeed News)

Enter to Win LeVar Burton’s Sci-Fi Novel, Aftermath! (via The Portalist)

What did you all see out there today?

