‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 part 2 needs to do more for its best character

The Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is here, and has already been binged. And now the wait begins for part 2, which irrespective of how we feel about the new season, still feels like torture. Oh why, Netflix? Why must you trouble us so?

Five of the ten episodes for season 4 are out, and so far, this season isn’t doing it for me (read our review), despite a few solid improvements, like the costumes and hair and makeup, which only get better with each season. In fact, this season surprised us all by doing something rather uncharacteristic for itself. It approached a serious subject like sexual harassment in the workplace and gave us an out-and-out bad guy we can hate on.

In Emily in Paris season 3, we were introduced to Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny), the head of JVMA, the luxury fashion conglomerate and Sophie Grateau’s former boss from her younger days when she worked for the brand. It was indicated during a scene of their meeting that Louis had abused his position of power and sexually harassed Sophie, who was quite powerless at the time to do anything. However in present day, she is a power player herself, and when she find out he hasn’t mended his way, she agrees to expose him with the help of a reporter who has been working on the exposé.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sophie Grateau is possibly the best character on Emily in Paris. She’s a badass woman who lives life on her own terms, and it has been a pleasure to watch her redefine love, marriage, women at work, and friendship on the show. While this arc to her story was a strong and interesting one, it still felt undercooked and rushed.

If the show is going to get real and pursue this subject, it needs to give us more than just a newspaper headline of her exposing a harasser. There’s definitely going to be fallout from this move. And we know that Sophie doesn’t want to be seen as a victim in Louis story, but the hero of her’s. Keeping that in mind, it will be interesting to see where her arc goes next in season 4 part 2.

When is Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 releasing?

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 released the first five episodes of the 10-episode season on August 15, 2024. And as is the new, frustrating norm for Netflix original series, we’re going to have to wait for at least a month to watch what happens next.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 with the remaining five episodes of the season will drop on Netflix on September 12, 2024. Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger that’s going to make it harder! But I am keeping my fingers crossed for Sophie and Emily and everyone else!

