My favorite running bit for a while was everyone knowing that Oscar Isaac was going to play Marc Spector in the upcoming Moon Knight series for Disney+ but no one at Marvel confirming it. From Isaac training for the role and not saying what he was training for to Sebastian Stan blurting it out during the press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was truly just something I figured we’d have confirmed when a trailer dropped. But today, the saga of “When will Marvel just confirm that it’s Oscar Isaac” came to an end when Isaac gave us a fun new selfie.

The picture was shared to the Instagram page of Isaac’s production company, Mad Gene Media. It’s just him in front of what looks like a wallpaper of Moon Knight images with his eyebrow raised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Gene Media (@madgenemedia)

Since then, Marvel has shared the image as well, and I guess that this is a good enough bit of confirmation for the jokes to end. (Jokes that I make out loud that no one else hears or cares about, but still.)

So gone are the days where I would joke that everyone else was being confirmed and Oscar Isaac was where they were filming or he was seen running with costar Ethan Hawke, and now we have full confirmation that Oscar Isaac is our Marc Spector.

We’re all collectively going to just scream (in a good way) throughout all of Moon Knight, right? That’s the energy we’re bringing to this?

(image: Lucasfilm/Marvel Entertainment)

