Our New Favorite Detective Is Returning for Season 2

Everyone’s favorite eccentric lawyer-turned-detective Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is returning for season 2 of her new spinoff series Elsbeth.

Tascioni made her debut in the political drama The Good Wife, where she serves as part of disgraced State Attorney Peter Florrick’s (Chris North) legal defense team. She left a big impression on viewers as the hilariously quirky and unpredictable lawyer whose arguments often were interspersed with random or inappropriate thoughts and observations. While she’s easily distracted, it never gets in the way of her being a brilliant, skilled, and genuinely good lawyer. Viewers were pleased when she returned in a recurring role in The Good Wife sequel series, The Good Fight.

However, the standout character finally recently got her own series in Elsbeth. The series sees her divert from her usual lawyer duties as she takes on more of a detective role. It turns out that her intelligence and attention to detail are well-suited for the detective profession as she quickly begins solving various mysteries after arriving in New York City with orders to observe the NYPD under a consent decree. The show received positive reviews from critics who praised Preston’s memorable performance and the light-hearted premise. Meanwhile, fans didn’t have to wait long for confirmation of the show’s return.

CBS officially renews Elsbeth for season 2

Halfway through its first season, CBS gave Elsbeth an early season 2 renewal. Given that season 1 only recently concluded, season 2 does not have an official release date. However, it will premiere before the end of the year as CBS added the show to its fall 2024 schedule. New episodes of Elsbeth season 2 are set to premiere on Thursday nights at 10:00 PM ET/PT, preceded by new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1, Ghosts season 4, and Matlock season 1.

As for the cast, Preston will return to reprise her titular role in Elsbeth season 2. Given that the series ended with Tascioni starting a new position as a NYC investigator, it’s expected most of her NYC friends will return for the new season. Police officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), who struck up a close friendship with Tascioni, will likely return alongside police captain Charles Wallace Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Other potential returnees include Wagner’s wife, Claudia Payne (Gloria Reuben), Agent Fred Celentano (Danny McCarthy), Detective Donnelly (Molly Price), and Detective Bobby Smullen (Danny Mastrogiorgio). No new cast members have been announced, though viewers are hoping an actor will be cast as Tascioni’s mysterious son, Teddy, who has yet to be shown on screen.

Elsbeth season 2’s plot has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to follow the same format as season 1. Given that Tasciano was instated as a permanent fixture at the NYPD, viewers can expect her to investigate many more crime cases along with the rest of the department. Episodes will likely follow the inverted detective story style that season 1 did, in which the crime and perpetrator are revealed in the beginning, followed by the detective’s attempts to solve the case. While Elsbeth season 2 is sure to delve into more mysteries, hopefully, it will also explore more details of Tascioni’s personal life.

