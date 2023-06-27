Elon Musk’s Mom Won’t Let Him Cage Fight Mark Zuckerberg After All

Last week, Twitter chairman and all-around badman Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a “cage fight.” Only, Maye Musk pulled a classic mom move and, for some reason, got involved. She doesn’t want her precious baby to end up bruised and battered.

She quoted a tweet by podcaster Lex Fridman and wrote, “Don’t encourage this match!” with two angry emojis after Fridman said that a fight between the two billionaires “would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation.” She later tweeted that she had “canceled the fight” yet had not informed his son or his intended opponent.

She said, “I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case.” Whether or not she actually has that authority remains to be seen.

After saying that he wanted to fight, Musk wrote that he wanted to go “full MMA” and suggested a venue for the scrap: the Vegas Octagon.

Zuckerberg later responded on his Instagram Story by saying, “Send me location” with a screenshot of the original tweet.

Apparently, bets are already being placed as to who would win, and it actually might happen. Dana White, UFC’s president, told TMZ that he’d spoken to them both and they confirmed that they would actually like to do it. He explained, “They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark hit me up first and said, ‘Is [Elon] serious?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him.’ I asked him, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m dead serious.'”

He continued by hyping the idea up, calling the proposed smackdown “the biggest fight in the history of the world”

“It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity … You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

We don’t know about everyone, but he’s probably right about the pay-per-view aspect of it. Sadly for those of us who would otherwise see two of the internet’s worst billionaires beating each other up as a win-win no matter who actually “wins,” it’s sure to just make them even more money. Who are your bets on? I reckon Musk has enough anger in his man-child body to last a lifetime.

(featured image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

