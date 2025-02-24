Elon Musk’s controversial politics are torn apart by a scathing mock Tesla ad

Not everyone is a fan of Elon Musk. And some are using his own company against him and it is kind of iconic.

An ad was spotted in London for Elon Musk’s Tesla car that says “0 to 1939 in 3 seconds.” It is in reference to World War II and the rise of the Nazi party in 1939. The image on the poster is Musk photoshopped in a Tesla with his salute that he did during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Since Musk stood on stage and did what is universally known as a Nazi Salute, his and Trump’s fan base have tried to justify the motion. They’ve said it was Musk trying to non-verbally communicate that his heart goes out to them and other absurd explanations. This ad that has popped up in London is straight forward.

The advertisement also reads “The Swasticar” underneath the Tesla logo and design.

#ResistanceUnited

Advertisement at a London bus stop… ya gotta love the British pic.twitter.com/hY0o768RTe — Libby Whittemore???? (@libbage55) February 24, 2025

The fact that this kind of imagery is somewhat “normalized” in our modern world is disturbing. What Musk did on stage was what we have labeled as a textbook Nazi salute. It has been explained a million different ways but that is what happened on that stage whether Musk intended to do it or not.

But many are fooling themselves by pretending like that isn’t what happened or that those of us who are trying to comment on it and say how terrifying it is are being “foolish” because of it. Other countries are more blunt about it.

This ad really just hits the nail on the head in a way that I wish many here in the United States could understand. Putting my own personal feelings for Musk and his involvement in our government aside, what he did on stage is telling other countries that this is what you support. The MAGA party condones this whether they say it or not because they allow Musk in these spaces.

So this ad, while clever and smart, is also a haunting reminder of what we’re dealing with.

